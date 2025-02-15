‘The Goonies’ Sequel Confirmed With Steven Spielberg’s Involvement

“Goonies never say die” is finally true. Months after The Goonies stars Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton shut down sequel rumors, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that a sequel to the beloved 1985 film is in the works at Warner Bros, with Steven Spielberg attached. Spielberg, who wrote the story for the original film and Chris Columbus, who wrote the screenplay based on said story, will return to produce. Potsy Ponciroli will write the script.

Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce for Amblin Entertainment, while Lauren Shuler Doner will executive produce. As of now, cast and plot details have not been announced, but original cast member Ke Huy Quan expressed interest in returning, telling reporters in 2023 after winning a Golden Globe he “would be open to reliving the character if there is that opportunity.” It was unknown if it would happen, however, due to director Richard Donner’s death in 2021.

Also starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, and Kerri Green, The Goonies follows a group of children on a treasure hunt in the hopes of saving their homes from being sold and destroyed by a property development company. It made $125 million at the box office on a $19 million budget and still to this day remains a favorite among fans. It skyrocketed much of its cast to new career heights. Whether or not any of the cast will return for the sequel remains to be seen, but with Spielberg returning, it’s bound to be a good one.

A lot of the cast have remained close over the years. Earlier this month, Brolin, Feldman, Cohen, Green, and even Columbus showed up to Quan’s handprint and footprint ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. In 2022, Quan was also joined by Astin and Cohen while being honored at The Unforgettable Gala, which recognizes Asian American and Pacific Islander performers for their lifelong body of work. Since much of the cast is still close, it’s possible that they could return but that might just depend on story, scheduling, and if they actually have any interest in coming back.

At the very least, The Goonies is getting a sequel, and it will only be a matter of time before details are released. Fans have waited 40 years for it. They can surely wait a little bit longer.