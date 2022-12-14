'Goonies' Reunion Going Down This Weekend

The cast of The Goonies are reuniting this weekend and a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California. Several of the main cast members will attend The Unforgettable Gala on Dec. 17, where several Asian American entertainers will be recognized for their trail-blazing work in Hollywood. That includes Goonies star Ke Huy Quan.

The Unforgettable Gala is an award show that recognizes Asian American and Pacific Islander performers for their lifelong body of work, and in its 20th year it has nominated Ke Huy Quan. He will reportedly be joined by his Goonies co-stars Sean Astin and Jeff Cohen, as well as his co-star from Everything Everywhere All At Once Stephanie Hsu. More attendees may be announced later, but for now nostalgic fans can look forward to a momentous reunion.

The Unforgettable Gala will be hosted by Eugene Cordero, with keynote speeches by Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling. Other attendees will include Simu Liu, Auli'i Cravalho, Daniel Wu, Ginger Gonzaga and Steven Yuen, among others. Quan will be honored for his work on Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as his long career and legacy leading up to it.

Quan became recognizable around the world when he played Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984, followed closely by playing Data in The Goonies in 1985. However, he soon disappeared from the big screen as far as fans were concerned, and he would later explain that he stopped acting because he wasn't getting cast.

Quan got a film degree and worked as a stunt coordinator and assistant director, but he did not return to acting until Everything Everywhere All At Once earlier this year. The movie was such a critical and commercial success that it caused many critics to take a closer look at Quan's career trajectory and confront the racism in Hollywood.

This won't be the first time Quan has reunited with his Goonies co-stars. Quan has reportedly remained close friends with Cohen throughout the years. Cohen also left acting behind in his young adulthood and became a lawyer. He now represents Quan as his entertainment lawyer when necessary.

Meanwhile, Quan and Astin attended the 2019 Toronto Fan Expo along with Corey Feldman. Ironically, this was around the time that Quan was finally considering a return to acting. He has since landed a voice role in the Netflix original film Ohana as well as upcoming roles in the movie The Electric State and the TV series Loki and American Born Chinese. The Unforgettable Gala will take place on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 17.