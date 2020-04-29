'The Goonies' Cast Reunites in Virtual Meeting to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

In the first episode of Josh Gad's new web series Reunite Apart, the cast and crew from The Goonies logged on for a memorable online reunion. While the show will raise money for various charity groups every episode, as Deadline pointed out, their teleconference also marked the 35th anniversary of the film's release.

Participants in The Goonies reunion included writer Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner and executive producer Steven Spielberg. They were joined by stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Kerri Green, along with special guests popping in throughout. Among the many topics of conversation was the possibility of a sequel to one of 1985's most influential films. As Spielberg put it, it's come up a lot over the years but has yet to lead to anything.

"Chris, Dick and I — and Lauren [Shuler Donner] — have had a lot of conversations about it," Spielberg said around the 21-minute mark. "Every couple of years we come up with an idea but then it doesn't hold water." He went on to say that The Goonies sequel never really came together because it's too hard to top the original. "Until we do, people are just going to have to look at this [reunion] a hundred times!"

Joining the numerous participants throughout the half-hour show were Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi, who played the Fratelli brothers, as well as Cyndi Lauper, who recorded the film's theme song "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough. Along with talk of a sequel, there was a passionate sing-along of Lauper's tune, scene reenactments, and all sorts of questions and behind-the-scenes stories.

In July of 2019, Feldman said that he and Astin had come up with their own pitch for Goonies 2. At a Discovery Channel event, Feldman, who played Mouth in the original, told US Weekly the two wrote "a treatment of about 10 pages" that they took to the original creative trio. Despite his enthusiasm, Feldman acknowledged that "chances of it happening at this point are very slim."

While the original cast and crew of The Goonies might not reunite on the big screen for another adventure, there is a version coming to the small screen. This version, however, will be about a substitute teacher who teams up with three students as they attempt to produce a shot-for-shot remake of the original movie.