'The Goonies' Cast Addresses Sequel Rumors

Even though Goonies never say die, they are also saying no sequel. Earlier this month, The Sun reported that a sequel to the beloved 1985 adventure comedy was in the works, with the original stars set to return. Production was reportedly starting next summer, and the film was eyed for a 2026 or 2027 release in theaters. However, stars Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton are addressing those rumors and, at the same time, crushing any hopes.

"2'SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING...I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX," Feldman shared on X while promoting the premiere of his long-awaited film The Birthday. Additionally, Plimpton took to Instagram to tell her followers, "People, there is no Goonies2 script, there is no one 'attached,' Spielberg is not directing, it's not real. What IS real is CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION AND VOTE!!!!"

It seems like a sequel to The Goonies is, in fact, not in the works, but that doesn't mean it can't still happen later down the line. It might be better this way, anyway, as one Instagram user, melissaq739, took to the comments of Plimpton's post to say, "Thank goodness!!! Nothing can beat Goonies!!!" It would be awfully hard to match the energy that the original film had, as it's still so loved today. But you can't help but to think about what Goonies sequel would look like and if it's actually possible.

At the very least, the cast of Goonies do still reunite from time to time, whether at conventions or at an event. In 2022, some of The Goonies cast reunited at The Unforgettable Gala, which recognizes Asian American and Pacific Islander performers for their long body of work. Ke Huy Quan was nominated and was joined by fellow co-stars Sean Astin and Jeff Cohen. Even if there isn't a sequel in the near future, at least it seems like the cast is still as close as ever and do occasional reunions, which is definitely better than nothing.

For now, fans will just have to settle with the original Goonies movie, which isn't a bad alternative. It's always possible in the distant future there could be a sequel, but for now, the Goonies are not coming back.