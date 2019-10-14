Corey Feldman Gives Update on Potential Sequel to ‘The Goonies’

Corey Feldman, who starred as Mouth in the 1985 film Goonies, revealed over the summer that he and fellow castmate Sean Astin wrote and presented a pitch for Goonies 2. Now five months later, Feldman provided an update on where things stand with a possible sequel, and it’s not very promising for fans of the classic movie.

“There’s no status,” he told US Weekly. “I’m sorry. It makes me sad too I would love to work with [screenwriter Steven] Spielberg again. I would love to work with [director Richard] Donner again and Sean and the guys. We’re like a big family. All of us want that to happen more than anybody. But that said, it can’t happen unless it’s right. And it’s got to be right in the minds and the hearts of the people who created it. So, even though we were part of the team, it wasn’t our concept. It wasn’t our idea.”

“Sean and I came up with the treatment, we pitched it, it didn’t happen,” Feldman continued. “And it’s sad. But at the same time, I believe that everything happens the way it’s meant to.”

The 48-year-old actor went on to say that he is currently too busy with some “much bigger causes” to fully focus on a sequel anyway. “To really dedicate myself to a big project like that, I would want to be done with all of this,” he said.

Rumors of a possible Goonies 2 started swirling in July when Feldman revealed him and Astin worked up a pitch for the film. “Sean Astin and I actually wrote a pitch, a treatment of about 10 pages that we took into Richard Donner and a representative of [screenwriter] Chris Columbus and Steven [Spielberg],” he said at the time.

But even then, he wasn’t overly optimistic. “I’d say the chances of it happening at this point are very slim, as Richard Donner is like 80-something years old now,” he remarked. “It’s not quite like the old days where he’s able to fire off a movie here every few years… I know he’s got it in him. He’s still got a lot of energy. He’s moving around. He’s good.”

Feldman has continued to make it clear that he is only interested in a sequel that involves the original cast, not new actors. Hopefully someday it comes to fruition.