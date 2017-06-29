Josh Brolin’s Goonies Getup For An ‘80s Theme Party Is Nostalgia In A Bottle

Josh Brolin channeled his character from The Goonies while attending a '80s themed party this past week, and luckily for everyone, the Hollywood superstar memorialized the moment on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actor captioned the snap: "80's themed birthday for my buddy @wsparris1 given by his lovely wife @bamkambam. I didn't know what to dress as (Henry Rollins? Boy George? A gremlin?) then my wife said, 'I got you covered.' #embraceyourpast #gooniesneversaydie #80s @kathrynbrolin #beautyandthebeast #chologoonie."

The pic shows Brolin dressed as his character "Brand" from the 1985 cult classic as he rocked the trademark cut-off t-shirt, red bandana, and showing off his biceps while holding a vintage exercise contraption. Standing at Brolin's side was his model wife Kathryn Boyd.

Over the past year, Josh Brolin underwent a dramatic weight change by packing on 73 lbs in order for his role in Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, according to People. He is now trying to get his fit physique back and the No Country For Old Men star has been showing off his progress on Instagram in recent weeks.

On Monday of this week, Brolin shared a video from the gym in which he puts his ripped arms on full display.

He shared the clip with the caption: "Quitely, the 'Team' is killing it. It takes a small village: @justindlovato at @iambuilt, Jonathon Phillips, @hbmaxmuscle, @goldsgym and some discipline. Just saw @davebautista at the gym and he said: 'What the f*ck happened to you?!' Haha. Best compliment ever. Totally clean: no sugar, no breads, no pastas, no drugs, none of it. Fish, rice, eggs, veggies, water, one @bulletproof or @cavemancoffeeco in the morning. I'm almost 50. It's a different time: our access along with some big picture discipline results in always surprising milestones. Get on the train."