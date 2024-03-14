'The Crow' Remake Unleashes Bloody First Trailer

The Crow remake, starring Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven has just unleashed its first trailer, and it's clear this movie is soaked in blood. Lionsgate dropped the debut teaser on Thursday, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the gothic action film. Check it out below!

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them," a synopsis of the new film reads. "Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

In addition to Skarsgård, the film also stars singer-turned-actress FKA Twigs (Honey Boy), Danny Huston (30 Days of Night), Laura Birn (Foundation), Sami Bouajila (A Son), and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King). The movie is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell), from a script by Zach Baylin (King Richard) and Will Schneider.

The Crow is based on a graphic novel by James O'Barr, which was previously adapted by Alex Proyas (Dark City) in 1994, with the late Brandon Lee portraying the lead character. The film went on to spark three more sequels: The Crow: City of Angels (1996), The Crow: Salvation (2000), and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005). The Crow opens June 7, only in theaters.