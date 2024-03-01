'The Crow' Remake: First Look at Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven

IT star Bill Skarsgård is portraying Eric Draven in The Crow remake, and now we have our first look at the actor in the role. Lionsgate released a few images from the forthcoming movie, showing Skarsgård tattooed and shirtless while he puts on a black trench coat. His eyes are darkened and the black makeup across his lips is just barely noticeable.

In another photo, we see Skarsgård and FKA Twigs (Honey Boy), who plays Draven's fiancée, Shelly Webster. The two are sitting by a fire and staring longingly into one another's eyes. The final photo is another of Draven and Shelly as they gently embrace each other through a thin white sheet.

A synopsis of the new film reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

In addition to Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, The Crow also stars Danny Huston (30 Days of Night), Laura Birn (Foundation), Sami Bouajila (A Son), and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King). The movie is directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell), from a script by Zach Baylin (King Richard) and Will Schneider.

The Crow is based on a graphic novel by James O'Barr, which was previously adapted by Alex Proyas (Dark City) in 1994, with the late Brandon Lee portraying the lead character. The film went on to spark three more sequels: The Crow: City of Angels (1996), The Crow: Salvation (2000), and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005). The new film will open in theaters on June 7.