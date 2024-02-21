'The Crow' Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook

It's been 30 years since The Crow debuted in theaters, and Paramount is celebrating the film's anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release, as well as a special edition steelbook version. Based on the comic book saga of the same name by James O'Barr, The Crow is an action-packed thriller film, bursting with dazzling visuals and hypnotic style.

Originally released on May 13, 1994, The Crow captivated critics and audiences alike with an unrivaled gothic aesthetic and numerous breathtaking action sequences, all tied together by a soulful performance from the late Brandon Lee's soulful performance at the center of Alex Proyas' revenge-soaked fantasy.

While it was a sleeper box office hit, The Crow built a dedicated cult following. It also spawned three sequels, a television series, a video game, toys, and multiple novels. Newly remastered, The Crow will be available nationally on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with new and legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film.

As previously mentioned, there will also be a limited-edition SteelBook with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and access to a Digital copy of the film, featuring an o-sleeve with a cutout of a crow that lifts to reveal a portrait of Brandon Lee with his guitar.

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Both releases include a brand-new three-part documentary created for the 30th anniversary entitled "Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow." The new piece is a fascinating deep dive with legendary production designer Alex McDowell, who discusses all aspects of designing the 1994 classic, as well as his experience working with Proyas and Lee. The Crow arrives for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on May 7.