'The Craft: Legacy' Trailer, Release Date Revealed

The Craft: Legacy will be available to stream just in time for Halloween. On Tuesday, Blumhouse Productions released the trailer for the new take on a cult classic, and announced that it will be available on video-on-demand services starting at midnight on Oct. 28. The movie will also get a theatrical release in some territories.

The Craft is one of the defining teen movies of the 1990s, following a group of four high school girls on their journey into the esoteric. The long-awaited sequel comes from writer and director Zoe Lister-Jones — known for shows like Life in Pieces, New Girl and Whitney. It stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone and Zoey Luna as a new generation of witches discovering their power. According to a press release from Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures, the movie will be available for digital rental next month for $19.99, or for digital purchase for $24.99.

"I'm thrilled to be able to share The Craft: Legacy with audiences all over the world this Halloween," said Lister-Jones. "It's been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can't wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven."

"Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing The Craft franchise, and October is the perfect season for it," added producer Jason Blum. "We're thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S."

While it is described as a sequel, the trailer indicates that The Craft: Legacy will revisit many of the major plot points and themes of the original. It centers around one girl who moves to a new town and a new school and befriends three other outcasts there. She accelerates their experiments in witchcraft until the power goes to all of their heads.

(Photo: Blumhouse Productions / Columbia Pictures)

The trailer shows the girls handling a Polaroid photo of Nancy Downs, the character from the original Craft played by Fairuza Balk. This indicates that there will be some continuity between the two movies, but the details of those connections will no doubt be kept in suspense until its release.

So far, there is no word on which digital stores will host The Craft: Legacy when it is released next month. The 1996 original is available to stream with a Showtime subscription and is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play and more. The Craft: Legacy will be available starting on Wednesday, Oct. 28.