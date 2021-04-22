'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' Delivers Bone-Chilling Horror in Terrifying First Trailer

✖

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the newest film in the blockbuster horror series, has just debuted its terrifying first trailer and the teaser alone is already delivering some bone-chilling scares. In the film, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as real-life paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren, who spent years helping citizens and police with frightening unexplainable supernatural experiences. This time around, the couple finds themselves in the middle of a court case sparked by a brutal murder, but the evil doesn't seem to end there for the small Connecticut town they've come to help.

The Devil Made Me Do It was inspired by the 1981 trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, also known as the "Devil Made Me Do It" case. Johnson was arrested and charged for the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono. The Warrens became involved with the case due to the bizarre nature of the circumstances surrounding it. Johnson's trial is said to be the first known U.S. court case wherein the defense set out to prove innocence based on the defendant denying of personal responsibility for the crime due to claiming demonic possession.

The Devil Made Me Do It may be third in the direct Conjuring series — following 2013's The Conjuring and 2016's The Conjuring 2 — but it is actually the eighth film overall for the Conjuring franchise. In addition to the films focusing on the Warren's investigations the Conjuring franchise also includes a spin-off trilogy about the creepy doll Anabelle. The first Anabelle film was released in 2014, followed by Annabelle: Creation in 2017, and Annabelle Comes Home in 2019.

There are also two more films connected to the series: The Nun, which is a spin-off prequel set in 1950s Romania; and The Curse of La Llorona, a loosely connected evil spirit story that featured actor Tony Amendola reprising his role as Father Perez from the first Annabelle film. Notably, the film was directed by Michael Chaves who is also the director of The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Devil Made Me Do It was originally scheduled to be released in 2020, but it was postponed after the coronavirus pandemic caused major film industry and theater shutdowns. It is now scheduled to be released on June 4. In addition to finally opening in theaters, the film will also be available to HBO Max subscribers on the same day and for the first 30 days of its release.