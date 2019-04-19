Lorraine Warren: Vera Farmiga, Star of ‘The Conjuring’, Speaks out With Beautiful Send off Message

Following the death of Lorraine Warren, Vera Farmiga — star of The Conjuring — has spoken out about the late paranormal investigator whom she portrays with a beautiful send off message.

In heartfelt message on Twitter, Farmiga said, “My dear friend Lorraine Warren has passed. From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her.”

“She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness,” the actress added. “She wore a helmet of salvation, she dawned her sword…”

“…compassion, and took a shield of faith. Righteousness was her breastplate, and she has touched my life so. Love you Lorraine. You’re waltzing with Ed now,” Farmiga concluded her statement.

Warren’s passing was announced by her son-in-law, Tony Spera, who said, “It is with deep sadness that I must announce that Lorraine Warren has passed away. She died peacefully in her sleep at home last night.”

“The family requests that you respect their privacy at this time. Lorraine touched many lives and was loved by so many. She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul,” Spera added.

“To quote Will Rogers, she never met a person she didn’t like. She was an avid animal lover and contributed to many animal charities and rescues. She was wonderful and giving to her entire family. May God Bless her,” Spera’s statement concluded.

Many others have come out to share messages of sympathy and sorrow in the wake of Warren’s passing, with modern paranormal investigator Lee Roberts taking to Twitter to post a heartfelt memorial.

“RIP Lorraine Warren, a pioneer in the Paranormal field, most of you will know the name from The Conjuring films but Lorraine and husband Ed were both Paranormal enthusiasts in their own rights. She’ll be sadly missed by many,” Roberts tweeted.

Warren was 92 years old at the time of her death.