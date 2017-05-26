The Boss Baby 2 Starring Alec Baldwin Gets Release Date

DreamWorks Animation wants The Boss Baby to make a number 2.

After green-lighting a Trolls sequel, Universal also gave a green-light to DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby 2. Alec Baldwin will return to voice the suit-wearing, briefcase-toting infant. The sequel will arrive in theaters on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On a $125 million production budget, The Boss Baby — based on the picture book series of the same name written and illustrated by Marla Frazee — has grossed $468.4 million at the worldwide box office since it opened in North America, where it earned $167 million, in March.

MORE: Alec Baldwin Teaches 3-Year-Old Daughter Carmen His Donald Trump Impression / Hulu Sets Jeff Daniels & Alec Baldwin As Stars Of Controversial 9/11 Drama, The Looming Tower / Alec Baldwin Gets Slammed By Producer After Claims About Sex Scene With Underage Actress

(via THR)

DreamWorks Animation and the director of MADAGASCAR invite you to meet a most unusual baby. He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ THE BOSS BABY. THE BOSS BABY is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ THE BOSS BABY is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages.

The Boss Baby is directed by Tom McGrath with Marla Frazee and Michael McCullers on writing duties. Ramsey Ann Naito is producing with music being provided by Hans Zimmer. The film stars Alec Baldwin (Baby), Steve Buscemi (Francis E. Francis), Lisa Kudrow (Mother), Tobey Maguire (Older Tim / Narrator), Jimmy Kimmel (Father), VivAnn Yee (Staci), Miles Christopher Bakshi (Tim), and Eric Bell Jr. (Triplets).

Photo Credit: Dreamworks