‘Terminator’ Reboot: First Look at Mackenzie Davis

Production on the Terminator reboot is well underway and now fans can get a first look at star Mackenzie Davis.

In set photos shared by Just Jared, Davis is rocking a short hairstyle with a weathered tank-top and jeans.

She has very noticeable scars on her body, suggesting that her character has likely seen some kind of battle in the past.

There is no word on who Davis may be playing at this time, but some fans have wondered if she might be the daughter of Sarah Connor.

Linda Hamilton is returning to the Terminator franchise in the new film to reprise her role as the gun-wielding mother of John Connor, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that she could have another child.

Prior to being cast in Terminator 6, Davis appeared in numerous high-profile films and TV series, such as The Martian, Blade Runner 2049, the Emmy-winning episode of Black Mirror, “San Junipero.”

She also had a starring role in the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire, which ran for four seasons.

Halt and Catch Fire was a dramatic series that told a fictional story revolving around the real-life burst of the personal computer revolution and the eventual growth of the Internet.

Davis played Cameron Howe, a “technology prodigy” who is recruited write code. During a 2017 interview with Interview Magazine she opened up about her character and how she felt after playing Cameron for four seasons.

“At the beginning of every season, I feel pretty lost again. I know who she was but I don’t know who she is now,” Davis confessed, adding that she still spent a lot of time researching and exploring coding and other technological concepts relevant to the character.

“I still do a lot of reading and a lot of weird invisible work, as if I’m building a wall that will at some point be finished. But instead it’s just me thinking and walking and thinking and reading,” Davis went on to say. “When I was younger, I wanted to guard myself against criticism, so I did so much more work than was needed. Now, though, it’s sometimes better to understand something intuitively than have to dig your way into a character.”

The new Terminator film is scheduled to land in theaters on November 22, 2019. Before then, fans can see Davis alongside Charlize Theron, in Tully when it is released on Blu-ray and DVD July 31, 2018.