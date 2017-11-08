TCM Airs Some of Horrors Greatest Hits for Halloween

There’s never been a better time to plan movie marathons to get you prepared for Halloween, as the abundance of streaming services and digital downloads has put virtually any movie you desire at your fingertips. For those who prefer to pass the decision-making process over to someone else, Turner Classic Movies has got you covered with a massive selection of horror films broadcasting all October long.

The accessibility and affordability of DVDs in the ’00s resulted in movie lovers growing detached from turning on their TVs to watch films that were both heavily edited for content and also interrupted by long commercial breaks. TV networks became challenged to offer cinematic-level programming in hopes of catching viewers’ attention, resulting in shows like Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead.

While a network broadcast of a film doesn’t necessarily give you the best presentation and you have to suffer through advertisements, tuning in to a broadcast does create a sense of community, with the knowledge that people around the country might also be enjoying a film at the same time as you. In fact, the prominence of social media and users live-tweeting their reactions to a show has helped tap into that sense of community in ways many thought had gone extinct.

With TCM’s full October scheduling being published on their website, one Reddit user compiled all the can’t-miss horror titles airing throughout the month! Scroll down to see what October has in store.

October 1 – 7

Sunday, October 1, 2017

8:00 PM ET – Dracula (1931)

9:30 PM ET – Dracula’s Daughter (1936)

11:00 PM ET – Son Of Dracula (1943)

Monday, October 2, 2017

12:30 AM ET – Nosferatu (1922)

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

8:00 PM ET – Frankenstein (1931)

9:30 PM ET – Bride Of Frankenstein (1935)

11:00 PM ET – The Mummy (1932)

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

12:30 AM ET – The Wolf Man (1941)

2:00 AM ET – Island Of Lost Souls (1933)

3:30 AM ET – The Black Cat (1934)

4:45 AM ET – The Invisible Man (1933)

October 8 – 14

Sunday, October 8, 2017

2:00 AM ET – Night Of The Strangler (1975)

2:15: PM ET – My Blood Runs Cold (1965)

8:00 PM ET – The Return Of Dracula (1958)

9:30 PM ET – House Of Dracula (1945)

10:45 PM ET – Billy The Kid vs. Dracula (1966)

Monday, October 9, 2017

12:15 AM ET – The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari (1920)

2:00 AM ET – Jigoku (Hell) (1960)

4:00 AM ET – Tokaido Yotsuya Kaidan (1959)

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

8:00 PM ET – Cat People (1942)

9:30 PM ET – The Body Snatcher (1945)

11:00 PM ET – Martin Scorsese presents: Val Lewton – The Man In The Shadows (2007)

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

12:30 AM ET – I Walked With A Zombie (1943)

2:00 AM ET – The Seventh Victim (1943)

3:30 AM ET – Bedlam (1946)

5:00 AM ET – The Leopard Man (1943)

6:15 AM ET – The Ghost Ship (1943)

7:30 AM ET – Isle Of The Dead (1945)

Thursday, October 12, 2017

5:00 AM ET – The Power (1968)

Friday, October 13, 2017

6:30 AM ET – Kiss Of The Tarantula (1976)

8:00 AM ET – Snake Woman (1961)

9:30 AM ET – Village Of The Damned (1961)

11:00 AM ET – The Nanny (1965)

1:00 PM ET – The Innocents (1961)

2:45 PM ET – A Place Of One’s Own (1945)

4:30 PM ET – The Bad Seed (1956)

6:45 PM ET – The Curse Of The Cat People (1944)

October 15 – 21

Sunday, October 15, 2017

2:15 AM ET – Blacula (1972)

4:00 AM ET – Scream Blacula Scream (1973)

8:00 PM ET – Horror Of Dracula (1958)

9:45 PM ET – The Brides Of Dracula (1960)

11:30 PM ET – Black Cats And Broomsticks (1955)

Monday, October 16, 2017

12:00 AM ET – The Phantom Carriage (1922)

2:00 AM ET – Diabolique (1955)

4:15 AM ET – Gaslight (1944)

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

8:00 PM ET – The Devil’s Bride (1968)

9:45 PM ET – The Curse Of Frankenstein (1957)

11:15 PM ET – The Mummy (1959)

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

1:00 AM ET – The Curse Of The Werewolf (1961)

2:45 AM ET – The Plague Of The Zombies (1966)

4:30 AM ET – The Reptile (1966)

October 22 – 28

Sunday, October 22, 2017

2:00 AM ET – Willard (1971)

3:45 AM ET – Ben (1972)

8:00 PM ET – Dracula, Prince Of Darkness (1965)

10:00 PM ET – Dracula Has Risen From The Grave (1969)

Monday, October 23, 2017

12:00 AM ET – The Monster (1925)

2:00 AM ET – Eyes Without A Face (1960)

3:45 AM ET – Kwaidan (1965)

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

8:00 PM ET – The Innocents (1961)

10:00 PM ET – Diary Of A Madman (1963)

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

12:00 AM ET – Curse Of The Demon (1958)

2:00 AM ET – Carnival Of Souls (1962)

3:30 AM ET – From Beyond The Grave (1973)

10:00 AM ET – The Devil’s Own (1966)

Thursday, October 26, 2017

5:30 AM ET – Rasputin, The Mad Monk (1966)

Friday, October 27, 2017

8:00 PM ET – Psycho (1960)

10:15 PM ET –Pretty Poison (1968)

Saturday, October 28, 2017

6:15 AM ET – Mark Of The Vampire (1935)

7:30 AM ET – The Devil-Doll (1936)

9:00 AM ET – What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? (1962)

11:30 AM ET – Little Shop Of Horrors (1960)

1:00 PM ET – Village Of The Damned (1961)

2:30 PM ET – Children Of The Damned (1964)

4:15 PM ET – House Of Dark Shadows (1970)

6:00 PM ET – Night Of Dark Shadows (1971)

October 29 – 31

Sunday, October 29, 2017

12:00 AM ET – “M” (1951)

2:00 AM ET – The Brood (1979)

3:45 AM ET – Repulsion (1965)

8:00 PM ET – Taste The Blood Of Dracula (1970)

10:00 PM ET – Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Monday, October 30, 2017

12:00 AM ET – Häxan: Witchcraft Through The Ages (1922)

2:15 AM ET – Onibaba (1964)

4:15 AM ET – Ugetsu (1953)

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

8:30 AM ET – White Zombie (1932)

10:00 AM ET – Mad Love (1935)

11:30 AM ET – Dementia 13 (1963)

1:00 PM ET – 13 Ghosts (1960)

2:30 PM ET – The Fearless Vampire Killers (1966)

4:30 PM ET – House Of Wax (1953)

6:00 PM ET – Poltergeist (1982)

8:00 PM ET – The Old Dark House (1932)

9:30 PM ET – The Haunting (1963)

11:30 PM ET – House On Haunted Hill (1958)