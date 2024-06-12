Taylor Swift Not in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Despite Dazzler Rumors

Taylor Swift will not be adding "superhero" to her resume, at least not any time soon. There have been rumors that the superstar will be appearing in the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine movie later this summer, and those rumors only seemed to grow when Marvel released a new batch of posters. One of the posters included the titular heroes wearing friendship bracelets and holding hands. Friendship bracelets have gotten especially big in the last year thanks to The Eras Tour, but that was only just a coincidence since Swift is close friends with Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Swift will not be appearing in the highly-anticipated Marvel flick as the mutant pop star Dazzler or any other character. There were recent reports that the "Fortnight" singer had a meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and while it's unknown whether those reports are false or not, as it doesn't seem to be connected to Deadpool and Wolverine, it's still entirely possible that Swift could have be multitasking as a superhero by day and singer by night. Just not for any movie in the near future.

Between her tour, her remaining re-records, and her directorial debut, Swift may not have any time to put focus on acting if she so chooses to do so. She's supposed to be touring until at least the end of the year, but it's possible that The Eras Tour could stretch to next year if she adds any more dates. Fans are also anxiously waiting for Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and reputation (Taylor's Version). Even though it would definitely be fun to see Swift acting again and not just in music videos, it may not be the right time.

Meanwhile, of course, there is still much to look forward to in Deadpool and Wolverine aside from seeing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on-screen together. Taylor Swift may not be part of the film, but a lot of other stars are, including Jennifer Garner, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfayden, and more. The film is set to release on July 26 in theaters, and it's going to be a move you won't want to miss. Deadpool and Wolverine has long been in the works, and it's exciting knowing that it's finally here, despite a certain singer not portraying a certain mutant.