Subway Giving Away Free Movie Tickets to Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ This Weekend

Subway is now giving away free tickets to Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns through a partnership with Fandango with the purchase of their kids meals.

Customers who purchase a Subway Fresh Fit for Kids Meal at participating restaurants will receive a code to enter at ActivateRewards.com/Subway. Then, customers will get a promo code to get a free child’s ticket up to $11 in total at Fandango to see Mary Poppins Returns.

The promotion started Friday and continues through Dec. 31. The codes expire on Jan. 7, or when the film leaves theaters.

The Subway Fresh Fit for Kids Meals include one of four mini sandwiches, apple slices and 1 percent low fat milk or Honest Kinds juice. The meals also come with one of four Mary Poppins Returns collectible greeting cards.

“Mary Poppins Returns reminds kids that their imaginations are endless, and with our Fresh Fit for Kids meal, they can use their imagination to create their perfect meal,” Lanette Kovachi, Subway’s Global Corporate Dietitian, said in a statement to USA Today.

The new Mary Poppins movie comes 54 years after the beloved original Disney film, starring Julie Andrews in the title role, hit theaters. The new film stars Emily Blunt as the nanny who is practically perfect in every way, alongside Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw as the now-grown Jane and Michael Banks. Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Jack, an apprentice of Dick Van Dyke’s Bert from the original film. Van Dyke also returned to play the son of the Fidelity Fiduciary Bank chairman.

Other members of the cast include Pixie Davies, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and David Warner.

The film was directed by Rob Marshall and is based on P.L. Travers’ Mary Poppins stories.

Notably, Andrews turned down a cameo role so more attention would be given to Blunt’s performance. Blunt said there was talk of Andrews playing the Balloon Lady, the role Lansbury took, but Andrews turned Marshall down.

“She immediately said no,” Marshall told Variety at the film’s premiere Thursday night. “She said, ‘This is Emily’s show and I want her to run with this. She should run with this. This is hers. I don’t want to be on top of that.’”

“There was discussion about, you know, that maybe she would come and do a bit in the movie and she was so generous actually,” Blunt told Variety. “She said to Rob, ‘Do you know what this is? This is Emily’s version of her and I don’t want it to be that she’s playing Mary Poppins the whole way through but then I come in and there’s like oh, but there’s the real Mary Poppins, you know?’”

Mary Poppins Returns finally hits theaters on Dec. 19 and is expected to be a big hit over the Christmas holiday.

Photo credit: Disney