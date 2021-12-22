‘Doctor Strange 2’ Trailer Drops and Social Media Is Freaking Out

The first Doctor Strange 2 trailer has officially dropped and it has social media users freaking out. The new teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally attached to the most recent Marvel movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the new Spider-Man film, Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempts to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with his identity problem, but the pair accidentally tear the fabric of space and time. This has major ramifications for Spidey, and now for Strange as well.

In the new Doctor Strange trailer, we see that he too is gonna have to face consequences for metaphysical malfunction he and Peter caused. It was previously revealed that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will star, and the new trailer gives fans a first look at the mages reuniting since working together with The Avengers to defeat Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame. As they speak, Strange mentions Westview, a reference to the small town that Wanda took over and then held hostage in . In addition to Cumberbatch, other Doctor Strange characters who will be returning include Wong (Benedict Wong), Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron, and directed by Sam Raimi. It is currently scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. Ever since the new trailer debuted, fans have been going crazy, and they’re taking to Twitter to share their excitement. Scroll down to see what they’re saying!

“Ah I can’t wait to go to the theater in May and experience this,” somebody offered. “Also excited to see Wanda again.”

“Definitely could be the best MCU film ever now,” another person suggested. “I can’t wait to see this. The hype is real, let the theory crafting begin.”

“This is the most excited I’ve been about an MCU entry in a long time. Can’t wait,” a fan tweeted.

“Seeing this as a post credit surprise was amazing,” one person wrote. “Dr Strange will see you now!”

“IM SO EXCITED!!!!!! WANDA IS GOING TO BE AMAZING!” a Twitter user cheered.

“The fact that this movie is directed by Sam Raimi and score composed by Danny Elfman tells anyone this’ll be f—ing insane,” a fan exclaimed.

“After watching No Way Home…every Marvel fan’s expectations are super high with this movie,” someone tweeted. “I hope this movie will be rocking, thrilling, dark and entertaining.”