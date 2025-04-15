Remake of Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Officially in the Works

Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to remake every single one of their classic movies continues, as the studio is gearing up to reboot their 1992 rom-com thriller The Bodyguard.

The film, which starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, made $411 million at the box office and was Oscar nominated twice.

The film revolves around Costner’s character Frank Farmer, who acts as a bodyguard for famous singer Rachel Marron (Houston). Romance, drama, and action abound as Farmer tries to stop a dangerous stalker from harming the singer. It also still sports the best-selling movie soundtrack of all time, with original songs you probably know like “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Queen of the Night,” “Run to You,” and “I Have Nothing.”

The latter two songs were nominated for Best Original Song at the 65th Academy Awards, and the soundtrack album itself won three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. The worldwide success of both the film and soundtrack cemented Houston’s status as an all-time pop-culture icon.

The new Bodyguard is helmed by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director Sam Wrench, and the script will be written by Juror No. 2 writer Jonathan A. Abrams. Despite speculation, it is currently unknown if Swift is in pole position for the main role.

It’s not the only franchise reboot Warner is working on; the studio is currently working on a fifth Matrix film, a new Ocean’s Eleven prequel starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, a Lord of the Rings spinoff centered on Gollum, and a new adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s Cat In The Hat.