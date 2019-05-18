‘Speed’ and ‘John Wick 3’ Star Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on Sandra Bullock Crush

Keanu Reeves appeared in Speed nearly 25 years ago, but there’s something the 54-year-old actor never revealed about the role until now. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Reeves admitted he had a crush on co-star Sandra Bullock during filming.

The actor appeared on the show to promote his new film, John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum. During the appearance he confirmed his old feelings for Bullock, 54. His comments came after the Birdbox actress revealed to PEOPLE that she thought he was “handsome” at the time.

“No,” Reeves said when asked by host Ellen DeGeneres if he knew she had a crush on him during filming. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either. It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”

DeGeneres then pretended Bullock was backstage, which sent the audience into a frenzy. The actress never actually came out to confront her old crush and longtime friend, however.

The pair never dated, despite their mutual feelings for one another. They are, however, friends, Fox News reported. Speed was an action film set in Los Angeles. It was about a terrorist that planted a bomb on a bus that would detonate if the bus dropped below a certain speed.

DeGeneres also pressed Bullock about the matter in the past, according to Yahoo!. At the time, Bullock said she believed Reeves didn’t share her feelings.

“There was something about me I guess he just didn’t like,” she said. “I think we’ve been friends for that long because we didn’t.”

After Speed in 1994, Bullock and Reeves appeared in the 2006 romantic drama, The Lake House. Bullock has been dating Bryan Randall, a photographer, since 2015, Yahoo! noted.

The actor is currently gearing up to reprise his role as John Wick. He’ll star alongside Halle Berry, who recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she was actually supposed to play Bullock’s role in the 1990s film. She turned down the role, however.

“I don’t know if you know this, but I was offered Speed before Sandra Bullock,” she admitted. “I stupidly said no. But in my defense, when I read the script the bus didn’t leave the parking lot.”

“I was like no, no, no, no. Then I see the move and I’m like, arrrrrgh,” she recalled.

John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum is currently in theaters everywhere. the film stars Reeves, Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas and more.