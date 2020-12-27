'Soul' on Disney+ Lights up Social Media Over Christmas Weekend

By Hannah Barnes

Movie fans looking for something to watch with their family over the holidays got a brand-new option thanks to Disney, who released its new Pixar film, Soul, on Disney+ on Christmas Day. Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher with a dream of becoming a jazz musician and the first Black protagonist in a Pixar film.

After he unexpectedly dies, his soul ends up in the Great Before, where he tries to figure out a way to get back to Earth, meeting a number of characters including an unborn soul voiced by Tina Fey, along the way. Read on to see what fans are saying about the film.

Overall, the uplifting movie has so far been a hit with viewers.

A number of viewers found themselves tearing up.

Many were moved by the inspirational message of the film.

Several people were struck by quotes from the movie, some more serious than others.

There was also some particular love for The Counselors that Joe meets in the Great Before, all of whom are named Jerry.

Originally scheduled for a July theatrical release, Soul is now streaming on Disney+ for users around the world at no extra charge for subscribers. Disney+ subscriptions currently cost $7 per month, $70 per year and $13 per month in a Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN Plus bundle.

Start the Conversation

