'Soul' on Disney+ Lights up Social Media Over Christmas Weekend
Movie fans looking for something to watch with their family over the holidays got a brand-new option thanks to Disney, who released its new Pixar film, Soul, on Disney+ on Christmas Day. Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher with a dream of becoming a jazz musician and the first Black protagonist in a Pixar film.
After he unexpectedly dies, his soul ends up in the Great Before, where he tries to figure out a way to get back to Earth, meeting a number of characters including an unborn soul voiced by Tina Fey, along the way. Read on to see what fans are saying about the film.
Overall, the uplifting movie has so far been a hit with viewers.
I don’t know how Pixar does it.#SoulMovie just changed my life.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) December 27, 2020
#SoulMovie - ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
Wow...!! Amazing 😍😍😍 Best animation movie of the year..!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJRjlFvtil— MSK (@sendilkmr90) December 27, 2020
I LOVED SOUL. This movie is incredible start to finish. The animation is BEAUTIFUL. The characters are full of life. The voice acting is spot on. The music is perfect. Pixar nails it again. Thank you, Pete Doctor!#Soul #SoulMovie #SoulPixar #Pixar #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/JTH8mujL6O— Movie Enthusiast (@ShowMeTheFilm) December 27, 2020
i feel bad that #SoulMovie didn’t get a theatrical release...what a wonderful work of art and creativity and beauty.— EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) December 27, 2020
The new pixar film is an utter masterpiece....that is all #SoulMovie— Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) December 27, 2020
A number of viewers found themselves tearing up.
SOUL Made Me Cry 3 Times... It Was Heartwarming 🥺🥰❤️ #SoulMovie pic.twitter.com/lrAlsdx2zV— Noonie♒️ (@bx_nastyy) December 27, 2020
Me at the end of @PixarSoul. A really good movie! Great timing too! #SoulMovie pic.twitter.com/azRpKFgiBx— Courtney Carmichael (@PoliteChipmunk) December 27, 2020
Really recommend watching #SoulMovie on @disneyplus - make sure you have the tissues ready though 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PaPEclPIms— Ms. McLoughlin (@MsNMcLoughlin) December 26, 2020
Soul really got me out here crying pic.twitter.com/v8xo5HxgoX— angel dust 🟤 (@teehee44709473) December 27, 2020
Many were moved by the inspirational message of the film.
The ultimate message in #SoulMovie is so necessary. One that’s so easy to lose sight of too. It’s great to have a passion, and a blessing to be able to find some sort of success in it. But don’t ever get so caught up that you convince yourself it’s all you are.— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 27, 2020
#SoulMovie was truly inspirational.— RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) December 27, 2020
Personally I couldn’t have watched at a better time. From start to finish it was brilliant and the message is so important. The representation is so important. Truly truly so good.
My takeaway from #SoulMovie is that most times we are waiting for a big break, or a big shift in our lives, but we overlook the daily blessings that are in front of us.
Those small sparks are what matters, not those big moments.
Big moments come and go.— Chris (@CSinTech) December 26, 2020
Several people were struck by quotes from the movie, some more serious than others.
Incredible movie. Your passion is not your purpose. #SoulMovie #SoulPixar pic.twitter.com/tWwa3g8gcG— Kimberly Early (@kimberlyjanese) December 27, 2020
That moment I cried!#SoulMovie pic.twitter.com/DOCoHZv93g— ꪊ𝕫ꪖⅈ𝕣 (@ThouShallJudge) December 27, 2020
'Don't worry you can't crush a soul here. That's what life on earth is for...' 🤣 #SoulPixar #SoulMovie pic.twitter.com/w0JZLewpQy— Glowzingga (@glowtweets) December 26, 2020
There was also some particular love for The Counselors that Joe meets in the Great Before, all of whom are named Jerry.
Oh to be this positive creature from #SoulMovie ☕🐛 pic.twitter.com/Z6MzEeB77M— Touch your gugubird (@ayi_uyu) December 27, 2020
Same energy #SoulMovie pic.twitter.com/xgDH93jg8W— Novall Swift (@NovallSwift) December 27, 2020
these were my favorites characters in #SoulMovie pic.twitter.com/pt4ajdVJyl— ryan (@ryguyschilling) December 26, 2020
Originally scheduled for a July theatrical release, Soul is now streaming on Disney+ for users around the world at no extra charge for subscribers. Disney+ subscriptions currently cost $7 per month, $70 per year and $13 per month in a Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN Plus bundle.
Watch #SoulMovie like right now. @disneyplus— Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) December 26, 2020