Whoopi Goldberg Confirms ‘Sister Act’ Remake in Works at Disney

Sister Act is joining the growing list of classic movies getting a remake. Star Whoopi Goldberg confirmed the news to Good Morning Britain recently when asked if Sister Act 3 would ever happen.

“So we’ve been all over Disney begging, and they’ve decided that they’re going to go in a different direction with ‘Sister Act.’ So it won’t be ‘Sister Act 3’, it will be a brand new rendition of ‘Sister Act’ – and I guess I’ll walk through a scene, and that’s how they’ll say I was part of it,” she told the morning show.

Sister Act, which premiered in 1992, and its next-year sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, followed a lounge singer, Deloris Van Cartier (Goldberg), who hides from the mafia in convent, resulting in some hilarious influences among the pious sisters living there too. The movie also starred Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel.

Although the franchise was adapted into a hit Broadway musical in the mid-2000s (which Goldberg produced), and has stayed relevant through that format, fans have been itching for more Sister Act goodness in the form of a remake or another sequel.

While there’s no official word on what “different direction” Disney is thinking of for the remake, it’s likely safe to assume that a new lead role will be cast, given Goldberg’s admission that her appearance will likely be limited to a cameo.

Last year, members of the original cast surprised Goldberg on The View to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic film.

Goldberg’s role was so iconic that she won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture; the movie generated $232 million worldwide. The sequel grossed $57 million domestically.

While fans may be disappointed in the lack of Goldberg in the reported remake, Goldberg has hinted that she’s open to others taking on the role of Deloris.

“I think that there will be a Sister Act 3. But I don’t know that I would be Deloris, which is okay, because it’s time for someone [else] to do it,” she said previously. “But it’s such a fun piece that I’m hoping someone will do it. Maybe I’ll direct it.”