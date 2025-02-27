‘Shrek 5’ Teaser Reveals Zendaya as Shrek’s Daughter

The first teaser for the upcoming film Shrek 5 has been released, with a look at Zendaya Shrek and Fiona’s daughter. It was announced in 2023 that a fifth movie in the beloved franchise was in the works, with the original cast, such as Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, all on board. But there will also be some new people joining in on the fun, including Shrek superfan Zendaya.

In a 30-second teaser released on social media by Dreamworks Animation, fans are reintroduced to Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, as well as the Mirror, scrolling through clips and pictures of Shrek. When one particular photo of Shrek comes up, his daughter Felicia, voiced by the Dune star, immediately makes it known how disgusting she thinks it is, but Fiona absolutely loves it. After Shrek wonders who’s making this stuff, Pinocchio pops out and says it isn’t him, but his nose grows.

While one would think that having Zendaya in a Shrek film comes out of left field, it’s actually not quite so surprising. She actually tweeted back in August 2017, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.” The Shrek X account even found the post, saying, “This aged well.” It was likely a no-brainer for the Emmy winner, but it will be interesting to see how it all turns out. And if her character’s brothers, Farkle and Fergus, are involved. Fans will remember in the third movie, Fiona gave birth to triplets, so they have to be included.

Shrek released in theaters in 2001 and has become a beloved franchise. Shrek 2 released in 2004, followed by Shrek the Third in 2007, and Shrek Forever After in 2010. Spinoff movies Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish released in 2011 and 2022, respectively. As of now, details surrounding Shrek 5’s plot have not been released, but since the film isn’t due out until Christmas 2026, it might still be a while.

As for Zendaya, the actress is as busy as ever. On top of Shrek 5, she’s in the midst of filming the long-delayed third season of Euphoria. She’s also starring in the upcoming films The Odyssey, The Drama, Be My Baby, and Spider-Man 4, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she were to add even more projects to her already-packed schedule.