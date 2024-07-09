'Shrek 5' Release Date Set, Returning Cast Announced

DreamWorks swamped fans with news on Tuesday. Not only is Shrek 5 in the works, but stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are all on board to return for the sequel. On top of that, it even has a release date – July 1, 2026.

The Shrek franchise has had its ups and downs over the years, but with over a decade since the last new movie, many fans thought it was over. That won't be the case in about two years, when Shrek 5 is slated to hit theaters. DreamWorks even included a short animation in its announcement, showing the numeral 5 with ogre ears dancing around the screen. It's unclear if this is a working title or if it will stay. Technically, plans for a fifth Shrek movie go all the way back to 2004, but getting here has been a long and arduous road.

Shrek premiered in 2001, and it stood out as not just a competitor for studios like Disney, but a parody in many ways. The movie was incredibly successful and inspired Shrek 2 in 2004, Shrek the Third in 2007 and Shrek Forever After in 2010, along with the spinoff Puss in Boots in 2011 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022. There were also TV specials, short films, a Broadway musical and a Netflix original series called The Adventures of Puss in Boots.

In the meantime, the franchise found some unique footing as a springboard for endless memes, and it seems like that DreamWorks is hoping to capitalize on that memetic energy with this revival. However, it's not a new idea either. According to an extensive report by IGN, then-CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg, ordered development on four sequels to Shrek after the first movie's success. He told reporters: "Shrek 3 and 4 are going to reveal other unanswered questions and, finally, in the last chapter, we will understand how Shrek came to be in that swamp, when we meet him in the first movie."

It's unclear if that plan is still in place, as things have changed a lot for DreamWorks and the Shrek franchise since then. The more recent hype came during the mid-credits scene in The Last Wish. At the time, it ws reported that Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has written a story treatment for Shrek 5, and would be a producer. Last month, Murphy told reporters that he had already begun recording lines for the movie.

Shrek 5 will be written by Michael McCullers and directed by Walt Dohrn. Details on the plot and further casting have not been announced yet. It is slated for release on July 1, 2026.