Seven Months After Actor's Suicide, One of Lee Sun-kyun's Final Movies Plans US Release

In a bittersweet announcement for cinema enthusiasts, one of the final performances of the late South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun is set to grace American screens this fall. The psychological thriller Sleep, directed by Jason Yu in his feature debut, is slated for a Sept. 27, 2024, release in US theaters and on digital platforms, courtesy of Magnet Releasing.

This release comes approximately seven months after the death of Lee, whose body was discovered in a parked car in Seoul on Dec. 27, 2023. The 48-year-old actor, internationally recognized for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found deceased in what authorities described as an "apparent suicide."

Sleep has garnered significant attention, not only as one of Lee's final works but also due to high praise from industry heavyweights. Bong Joon-Ho, the acclaimed director of Parasite, hailed it as "the smartest debut I've seen in ten years," a quote prominently featured in the film's promotional materials.

The movie's plot revolves around newlyweds Hyun-su (portrayed by Lee Sun-kyun) and Soo-jin (played by Jung Yu-mi). Their marital bliss takes a dark turn when Hyun-su begins exhibiting disturbing behavior during his sleep, uttering ominous phrases like "Someone's inside." As his sleepwalking intensifies, Soo-jin grows increasingly fearful for the safety of their unborn child and herself.

The official synopsis elaborates: "From that night on, whenever he falls asleep, Hyun-su transforms into someone else, with no recollection of what happened the night before. Overwhelmed with anxiety that he may hurt himself or their young family, Soo-jin can barely sleep because of this irrational fear. Despite treatment, Hyun-su's sleepwalking only intensifies, and Soo-jin begins to feel that her unborn child may be in danger."

Yu, who both wrote and directed Sleep, brings a wealth of experience to his debut, having previously collaborated with Korean cinematic icons Bong Joon-ho and Lee Chang-dong. The film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week and subsequently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Fantastic Fest, building considerable buzz in the international film circuit. Critics who have seen the film hint at a nuanced exploration of psychological horror with potential supernatural elements.

The release of Sleep serves as a stark reminder of Lee Sun-kyun's talent and the tragic circumstances surrounding his untimely death. In the months leading up to his passing, Lee had been embroiled in a highly publicized drug investigation. He underwent multiple police interrogations, including a grueling 19-hour session just days before his death.

Lee had maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal, claiming he had been deceived about the nature of the substances he consumed and subsequently blackmailed. The actor alleged that a hostess at an upscale bar in Seoul's Gangnam district had misled him about the drugs and later attempted to extort money from him. The investigation had already begun to take a toll on Lee's career, and he was forced to withdraw from an upcoming film project titled No Way Out due to the controversy.

In the wake of Lee's death, the South Korean entertainment industry has been grappling with questions about the treatment of celebrities accused of wrongdoing and the intense pressure they face under public scrutiny. A coalition of 29 arts and culture organizations, including the prestigious Busan Film Festival, has formed The Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists to address these concerns.

This group, which includes director Bong Joon-ho among its supporters, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lee's death. They aim to prevent similar tragedies in the future and have advocated for reforms in how such cases are handled by authorities and reported by the media.

In a statement, the association declared, "In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again. We will call for investigation officials' probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists."

Lee's legacy extends far beyond his role in Parasite. Throughout his career, he delivered memorable performances in various projects, including the popular drama Coffee Prince, the critically acclaimed series My Mister, and the Apple TV+ show Dr. Brain.