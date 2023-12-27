Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies by Suicide

Beloved actor Lee Sun-kyun had died, per Reuters and multiple other outlets. The Korea Times characterizes the movie/TV star's passing as an "apparent suicide." Sun-kyun was best known worldwide for starring in the 2019 movie Parasite, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 2020 ceremony.

Authorities discovered Sun-kyun's remain inside a parked car in Seoul on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. local time. He reportedly left a suicide note at his residence. The news outlet reports that police discovered charcoal briquettes in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Though the official cause of death has yet to be determined, this is a sign of charcoal-burning suicide (self-inflicted carbon monoxide poisoning). First responders declared the SAG Award winner dead at the scene.

In the months leading up to his death, police had questioned Sun-kyun three times over alleged drug use — including a 19-hour interrogation on Saturday. According to The Korea Times, the star admitted to taking drugs but not of his own volition. He claimed he had been misled about the substances given to him by a hostess who he alleged blackmailed him afterward.

Sun-kyun played Park Dong-ik (a.k.a. Nathan) in Parasite. His character is the wealthy father whose life and home are soon infiltrated by the film's protagonists, the Kim family. He and other members of the Parasite cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for their work in the film.

This is a developing story.