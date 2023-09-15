'Scream': Where to Stream Every Ghostface Movie
The Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette-starring 'Scream' franchise launched in 1996.
Long after Leatherface first slashed his way through Texas and Michael Myers became "The Boogeyman" that haunted Haddonfield, Illinois, Ghostface entered the '90s by terrorizing the town of Woodsboro, California. Debuting in 1996, Scream has cemented itself as one of the most iconic slasher franchises in the horror genre, joining the ranks of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, and Friday the 13th.
Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, Scream was based on a screenplay by screenwriter Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, creator of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and premiered on December 18, 1996 before a general release on December 20, 1996.The original film was not only a box office success that grossed $173 worldwide and received applause from critics, but also helped jumpstart a franchise that has stretched into the 2020s and spans a total of six films – Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and Scream (2022), which introduced a new group of survivors, dubbed the "Core Four," that joined the legacy characters. Scream VI, the most recent installment, premiered in 2023, and despite marking the first film in the franchise to not feature Campbell or Arquette, became the highest-grossing Scream film in the United States and Canada, grossing $169 million worldwide.
With confirmation that Scream 7 is on the horizon and with spooky season upon us, revisiting the Scream franchise is easier than ever this Halloween season. Keep scrolling to see where you can stream all six Scream movies.
'Scream'
Where to Stream: Paramount+
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81% (critics), 80% (audience)
Synopsis: "After a series of mysterious deaths, an offbeat group of friends get caught up in a lively mix of thrills and chills in the smash hit movie that transformed the horror genre into a phenomenon."
'Scream 2'
Where to Stream: Paramount+
Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Laurie Metcalf, Jerry O'Connell, Elise Neal, Timothy Olyphant, Jada Pinkett, and Liev Schreiber.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82% (critics), 58% (audience)
Synopsis: "While away at college, Sidney Prescott thought she'd finally put the terror behind her...until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel in which no one is safe, or beyond suspicion."
'Scream 3'
Where to Stream: Paramount+
Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox Arquette, Parker Posey, Patrick Dempsey, Scott Foley, Lance Henriksen, Matt Keeslar, Jenny McCarthy, Emily Mortimer, Deon Richmond, and Patrick Warburton
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41% (critics), 38% (audience)
Synopsis: "While Sidney Prescott lives in safely guarded seclusion, bodies begin dropping around the Hollywood set of the latest sequel based on the Woodsboro killings. When she finally comes out of hiding, Sidney and other survivors are once again drawn into an insidious game of horror movie mayhem. Just when they thought they knew how to play by the rules, they discover that all the rules have been broken."
'Scream 4'
Where to Stream: Starz (free) or Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, and iTunes (rent or buy)
Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Anthony Anderson, Alison Brie, Adam Brody, Rory Culkin, Marielle Jaffe, Erik Knudsen, Mary McDonnell, Marley Shelton, Nico Tortorella, and Roger L. Jackson
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60% (critics), 57% (audience)
Synopsis: "Ten years have passed, and Sidney Prescott, who has put herself back together thanks in part to her writing, is visited by the Ghostface Killer."
'Scream (2022)'
Where to Stream: Paramount+
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar, with Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Roger L. Jackson, Heather Matarazzo, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76% (critics), 82% (audience)
Synopsis: "When a new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask, only the original survivors Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can stop the kill count when everyone is a suspect."
'Scream VI'
Where to Stream: Paramount+
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76% (critics), 91% (audience)
Synopsis: "The four Woodsboro survivors have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel safe again, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface reemerges more brutal and relentless than ever, stopping at nothing to hunt them down."