'Scream': Where to Stream Every Ghostface Movie

Long after Leatherface first slashed his way through Texas and Michael Myers became "The Boogeyman" that haunted Haddonfield, Illinois, Ghostface entered the '90s by terrorizing the town of Woodsboro, California. Debuting in 1996, Scream has cemented itself as one of the most iconic slasher franchises in the horror genre, joining the ranks of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween, and Friday the 13th.

Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, Scream was based on a screenplay by screenwriter Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, creator of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and premiered on December 18, 1996 before a general release on December 20, 1996.The original film was not only a box office success that grossed $173 worldwide and received applause from critics, but also helped jumpstart a franchise that has stretched into the 2020s and spans a total of six films – Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and Scream (2022), which introduced a new group of survivors, dubbed the "Core Four," that joined the legacy characters. Scream VI, the most recent installment, premiered in 2023, and despite marking the first film in the franchise to not feature Campbell or Arquette, became the highest-grossing Scream film in the United States and Canada, grossing $169 million worldwide.

With confirmation that Scream 7 is on the horizon and with spooky season upon us, revisiting the Scream franchise is easier than ever this Halloween season. Keep scrolling to see where you can stream all six Scream movies.