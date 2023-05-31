'Scream VI' Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Talks 'Brutal' New York Slasher, Teases Ghostface in Nashville (Exclusive)

Scream VI wrought havoc on theatergoers earlier this year, and now the brutal slasher flick is available to stream online. In support of the film being available digitally, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with actress Jasmin Savoy Brown, who portrays Mindy Meeks-Martin, one of the "core four" who survived the Ghostface onslaught in Scream 5. During our conversation, Brown talked about her fan-favorite character being vindicated, as well as teased a major country music star from Nashville who she thinks could suit up in the next Scream movie.

"I would do these movies forever. As long as everyone else does it, I will do it too because I love the people and I love this franchise," Brown told us via Zoom, earlier this month, praising the hit franchise that she's become an invaluable part of. Notably, Mindy and her twin brother Chad (Mason Gooding) are the niece and nephew of Randy Meeks, who was played in the early Scream films by actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy. We asked Brown if she thought there was a chance that "Uncle Randy" could be secretly communicating with Mindy, in the same way that Skeet Ulrich's Billy Loomis appears in visions to his daughter Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera).

"That is so interesting. That never crossed my mind," she replied. "But I love that idea for sure. We'll cut to Mindy and she [has] a little bobblehead floating next to her." She then offered, "I bet Jamie would love that. I bet he'd love to come back."

In the new movie, the Woodsboro crew has all moved to New York City for college, but now they're being stalked by Ghostface once again, and this time, the knife-wielding killer is using anything at his disposal, even firearms. "It was so fun," Brown said of filming the movie. "We shot in Montreal, but they made it look like [New York]." She then revealed, "The subway set is insane. They built that on a stage. [It's] entirely fake. They built the subway car, but it actually moved. This attention to detail was insane, from the pieces of gum on the ground to the subway, to the metro cards."

Brown continued, "It was really fun to get to spend the summer in Montreal. It's a beautiful city." She then dished on the iconic slasher villain, saying, "Ghostface in New York. I mean, that's just so scary. New York is so dense. It's such a ripe opportunity for more kills, more brutal kills, as we saw, Ghostface with a shotgun. That's very American, very New York."

Speaking about Mindy and how she perceives the character's journey over the two movies, Brown said, "I feel for her. I think maybe that's part of an age thing of late teens, early 20s where even if you're right, you're doubting yourself because you don't totally know yourself and you're gaslighting yourself. I hope that if there's another movie, we see Mindy actually just in her confidence because she's been right so many times, and it's time she just starts trusting herself regardless of what anyone else says."

Brown also discussed the Scream fandom and the "overwhelming" she's felt in response to her character and the new films. "It's been super positive. I've only had positive experiences with the Scream fans, which I'm so grateful for," she said. "That's not always the case, especially with such a beloved franchise where we're the new kids. To be welcomed is so lovely. When people say, 'I see myself in Mindy,' or, 'I see myself in you,' I'm so grateful. I just hope that I continue to make everyone proud and feel represented and happy."



She added, "From the get-go, this franchise, this fandom has been... I think it's partly because the film kind of reflects the fans. It's smart, it's funny, it's of the moment, and it has heart. And that is the Scream fans."



Finally, during our chat, Brown also teased what she thinks could happen in the future of the franchise, joking, "Ooh, I'm pitching the moon... or Nashville. I've never been there." She quipped that "a big music star" could don the mask next time around: "Carrie Underwood stars as Ghostface."

Scream VI is now available to own on Digital. It will arrive in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th. The film is also available on Paramount+ for subscribers to stream anytime. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of the streaming service can do so by clicking here. [Editor's note: this interview has been slightly edited for time and clarity.]