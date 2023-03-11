'Scream VI' Box Office: New Movie Setting Franchise Record

Scream VI is scaring up a lot of cash at the box office this weekend. The Paramount horror franchise will reach new heights this weekend, according to box office projections that Deadline shared on Saturday morning. Scream VI's box office total is now projected to hit $43.5 million for its opening weekend. If this unofficial total holds, it would be the Scream franchise's most successful opening weekend (before adjusting for inflation).

The movie pulled in $5.7 million in preview screenings, leading to a box office total of $19.5 million as of Friday morning. Screenings in "premium large format" screens like IMAX have made up 25% of Scream VI's box office earnings. Screenings in 3D made up 22% of sales. Scream VI is projected to beat the opening of the previous installment, 2022's Scream, by around $13.5 million. It also more than doubled the opening of Scream 4, which is notable due to Scream VI marketing the return of Hayden Panettiere's character, Kirby Reed.

Scream Franchise Opening Weekends (unadjusted for inflation):

Scream VI – $43.5 million (projected) Scream 3 – $34,713,342

Scream 2 – $32,926,342

Scream (2022) – $30,018,805 Scream 4 – $18,692,090 Scream (1996) – $6,354,586

While Scream VI's opening is surely making Paramount movie executives happy, regardless, it isn't quite the top Scream opening when you adjust for inflation. Both Scream 2 (1997) and Scream 3 (2000) overtake the 2023 release in the rankings.

Scream Franchise Opening Weekends (adjusted for inflation):

Scream 2 – $61,374,291 Scream 3 – $60,308,888 Scream VI – $43.5 million (projected) Scream (2022) – $30,687,074 Scream 4 – $24,860,573 Scream (1996) – $12,116,644

The official synopsis reads: "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Returning from the previous movie are Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega. In addition to Panettiere's aforementioned return, Courteney Cox also returns as Gale Weathers, as she has in all previous Scream movies. New cast members include Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

(Note: Box office totals for previous Scream movies were pulled from The Numbers, while the Scream VI projection comes from Deadline.)