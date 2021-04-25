Salma Hayek Looks Totally Unrecognizable as She Films 'House of Gucci'

✖

The buzz around the filming of Ridley Scott's upcoming House of Gucci continues to build. Stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have been photographed on set in their glam costumes as Maurizio Gucci and his wife, Patrizia Reggiani, the central figures in this crime drama. However, fans are now getting a look at Salma Hayek as the disgraced clairvoyant turned informant Pina Auriemma on the set in Rome.

The Daily Mail had the scoop, publishing photos of Hayek's flaming red wig and eccentric fashion sense. The film will cover the events covered in The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, which documents the wild tale of Reggiani plotting to murder her husband, the heir to the Gucci fashion empire, in 1995. She eventually enlisted the help of a hitman, Benedetto Ceraulo, a pizzeria owner who was riddled with debts and needed the €300,000 payment for the job. Ceraulo shot Gucci dead on the steps of his office building, was eventually found guilty, and was sentenced to life in prison.

Reggiani was convicted of paying a hitman and was sentenced to 29 years in prison. Her sentence was eventually reduced to 26 years, but she only served 18 and was released in 2014. Auriemma was sentenced to 25 years in prison for allegedly organizing the killing for £250,000. Her sentence was reduced to 19 years on appeal.

The Gucci family does not approve of the film's depiction of the family and Maurizio’s second cousin, Patrizia Gucci, discussed the film with The Associated Press. "We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family," Patrizia said. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system.... Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

She also took issue with some of the casting choices, particularly Al Pacino, as Aldo Gucci and Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci. "My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant," Patrizia explained. "He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all." Regarding Leto's unkempt hair and corduroy suit, she simply stated "Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended."