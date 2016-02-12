Ryan Reynolds' News About 'Deadpool 3' and Hugh Jackman Has Social Media Hyped
Ryan Reynolds announced plans for Deadpool 3 on Tuesday, and fans can hardly contain themselves. In a video posted by Reynolds' personal social media channels, he revealed that the next installment of his irreverent superhero franchise will premiere on Sept. 6, 2024. More surprisingly, he revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
The video had Reynolds' signature blend of snark and sarcasm as he assured fans he was pouring his heart and soul into creating Deadpool 3 for them. However, he said bluntly that he had no creative ideas for the movie, and just then Jackman walked past him in the background. He asked Jackman if he would play Logan one more time, and Jackman said casually, "sure."
Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022
Jackman played Wolverine from 2000 to 2017 in no less than nine films, and he was one of the pre-eminent stars of the superhero genre. Jackman planned for Logan (2017) to be his farewell to the character, and many fans found it to be a poignant ending. However, it also meant that Jackman left the X-Men franchise just before it became available to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which justifies this change of heart as far as some fans are concerned.
Meanwhile, Reynolds first played Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but more notably in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. This upcoming threequel will be the first one since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and the X-Men became available to Marvel Studios. A follow-up video posted by Reynolds and Jackman on Wednesday indicated that Deadpool 3 will indeed be a part of the MCU continuity.
All of this combined has fans beside themselves with excitement for the movie, in spite of how far off its release date is. Here's a look at how fans are celebrating the good news online.
Deadpool has one of the best cbm suits of all time there's no doubt that hughs getting that yellow suit. pic.twitter.com/wyp2q55Nme— Pure Useless (@UselessPure) September 27, 2022
Finally, some fans have one overwhelming hope for Deadpool 3 – that it will put Jackman in a yellow suit like the one Wolverine typically wears in the comics. Sadly, they will need to wait over two years to find out.
They might still do this since there is a multiverse of wolverines to pull from. Having #HughJackman in dead pool might make the connection Easier to makes. I could see them traveling to another universe to meet another wolverine and having him be in the #MCU— Teddy Atterbury (@TeddyAtterbury) September 28, 2022
Some fans were actually eager to see a new actor take on the role of Wolverine and bring something new to the table.
They had a brief moment in time[line] pic.twitter.com/p2GaKFV8sg— RGN99 (@Rgn99Mag) September 28, 2022
Some fans joked that this collaboration would be old news since Jackman and Reynolds played Wolverine and Deadpool respectively in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Of course, this new appearance will likely be more accurate to the original comics.
Deadpool said he would get Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and he delivered 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Bu87fQMit— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 27, 2022
Some fans weren't actually surprised by this news because Reynolds has been hinting that he wants to get Jackman into these movies for years now.
Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be rated-R so we’ll probably see some more ruthless Wolverine action.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5vKKPjlfi— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 27, 2022
Of all the exciting aspects of this casting choice, many fans were glad that Jackman was reprising his role in another R-rated movie. They thought this would allow him to play the character maturely without being censored.
But they couldn’t get a new face for the character ? Disney know what they are doing using his face, they know it’s a cheap way to get asses in seats at the cinema, would’ve been a perfect time to get someone new in but no.— CEO OF GREATNESS (@teIvoe) September 27, 2022
Others felt that this was a marketing scheme more than a filmmaking choice, and they resented it for that.
LOGAN BEING IN THE NEW DEADPOOL DOES NOT RUIN THE ENDING OF LOGAN! FOXVERSE AND MCU ARE COMPLETELY DIFFERENT STORYLINES. LOGAN IS STILL DEAD— Kallista ⚢ (@kalliclawz) September 27, 2022
If Deadpool 3 can ruin Logan for you then that’s a you problem— Lunwi (@Lunwi88) September 28, 2022
Many fans were quick to say that this surprise reprisal did not invalidate Logan in their eyes. They felt that Jackman's new work could not blunt the emotional impact of Logan itself.