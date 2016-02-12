Ryan Reynolds' News About 'Deadpool 3' and Hugh Jackman Has Social Media Hyped

Ryan Reynolds announced plans for Deadpool 3 on Tuesday, and fans can hardly contain themselves. In a video posted by Reynolds' personal social media channels, he revealed that the next installment of his irreverent superhero franchise will premiere on Sept. 6, 2024. More surprisingly, he revealed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

The video had Reynolds' signature blend of snark and sarcasm as he assured fans he was pouring his heart and soul into creating Deadpool 3 for them. However, he said bluntly that he had no creative ideas for the movie, and just then Jackman walked past him in the background. He asked Jackman if he would play Logan one more time, and Jackman said casually, "sure."

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman played Wolverine from 2000 to 2017 in no less than nine films, and he was one of the pre-eminent stars of the superhero genre. Jackman planned for Logan (2017) to be his farewell to the character, and many fans found it to be a poignant ending. However, it also meant that Jackman left the X-Men franchise just before it became available to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which justifies this change of heart as far as some fans are concerned.

Meanwhile, Reynolds first played Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but more notably in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. This upcoming threequel will be the first one since Disney acquired 21st Century Fox and the X-Men became available to Marvel Studios. A follow-up video posted by Reynolds and Jackman on Wednesday indicated that Deadpool 3 will indeed be a part of the MCU continuity.

All of this combined has fans beside themselves with excitement for the movie, in spite of how far off its release date is. Here's a look at how fans are celebrating the good news online.