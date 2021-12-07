Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s dad, Thell Reed, has spoken out following the tragic shooting on the film’s set which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Reed is a weapons specialist who has been working in Hollywood for decades, and he supports a notion that the Rust set, and his daughter, may have been sabotaged. Reed and his lawyer appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the deadly incident, with the concerned dad stating that Gutierrez-Reed was raised to know proper gun safety, and therefore he does not believe she would not have made any fatal mistakes with the prop guns.

Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust on Oct. 21, after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding, discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. In addition to Hutchins’ death, the incident also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza. Following the incident, Baldwin released a statement on Twitter, and later he spoke to a group of photographers who were inquiring about the incident.

TOMORROW ON @GMA | @ABC News Exclusive: Thell Reed, the father of Hannah Reed, the armorer on set of the movie “Rust,” speaks out, as the investigation continues around how live ammunition ended up on set. https://t.co/SgPAAnCRzi pic.twitter.com/m1on7KV6VH — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 7, 2021

“A woman died,” he told the group, per Deadline. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

During his interview with Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun, stating that he has no idea why or how it fired a live round. This claim has been backed up by the film’s Assistant Director, David Halls. In a previous statement to Good Morning America, Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco said, “Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard.”

In his own statement on the tragedy, Halls previously memorialized Hutchins by saying that she “was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend.” Halls added, “I’m shocked and saddened by her death. It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

In addition to the new interview, there will also be a special two-hour edition of 20/20, which airs on Dec. 10. That news special will be focusing on the Rust accident and will feature other interviews with individuals involved. The shooting on the set of Rust is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.