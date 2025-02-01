As the search for the next James Bond continues, one of the rumored frontrunners to play 007, Josh O’Connor, is speaking out about it. The long-running, beloved spy franchise has yet to find the next actor to take up the mantle, but there have been plenty of names thrown into the mix, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson. O’Connor, who has been making waves in recent years after starring in The Crown and Challengers, is also reportedly gunning for the role.

However, the British actor told Deadline he has “no thoughts, really.” He continued, “The truth is that … I think in the space of a week, I made a joke about, wouldn’t it be funny if I played Bond? Then, me and Daniel [Craig] did an Actors on Actors, and then something else happened, and then suddenly I was James Bond. If I am Bond, I don’t know about it.”

Craig portrayed the secret agent for five installments in the franchise, starting with 206’s Casino Royale. He also starred in Quantum of Solace in 2098, Skyfall in 2012, Spectre in 2015, and No Time to Die in 2021. Other actors who have portrayed James Bond include Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

There have been rumors in the past about who could be the next James Bond, with Idris Elba also previously in the running at one point until he dropped out in 2022. As of now, the rumors are still continuing until it’s confirmed who is actually the next James Bond and taking over for a long line of actors in the long-running franchise. Plot details for the 26th Bond film have also been kept under wraps for now, and it’s unknown when the new movie will be releasing.

Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor is remaining plenty busy even without the idea of being the next James Bond. He can currently be seen in the new drama Rebuilding and has numerous other projects in the works, including an untitled Steven Spielberg film. In 2021, O’Connor won a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Charles, Prince of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown. Other credits include Emma, Challengers, Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders, and God’s Own Country. It’s hard to predict when more information will be announced for the upcoming James Bond film, but the wait will surely be worth it, no matter who portrays the agent.