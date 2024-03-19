Next James Bond Actor Reportedly Revealed

It's been over two years since Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond, in 2021's No Time to Die, and we now have the name of the actor reportedly chosen to take over the role. The Sun reports that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, has formally been offered the opportunity to portray the iconic British superspy.

Taylor-Johnson is well-known for his role as the title character in the Kick-Ass film franchise, as well as for playing Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff — the brother of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff — in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Most recently, he appeared in The King's Man and Bullet Train, and can next be seen opposite Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy.

(Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images [Aaron Taylor-Johnson]; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Omega [Daniel Craig])

"Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back," a source told The Sun, adding, "Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Notably, rumors of Taylor-Johnson's involvement in the Bond franchise first emerged in 2023. However, at the time, he skirted questions about it while speaking to Esquire, saying that he chooses "to go by the beat of my own drum."

"It's my own path, what feels intuitive to me," the actor added. "I've never made a decision based on other people's perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations of me."

Later this year, Taylor-Johnson will take on another Marvel role, playing Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in a film that seems to spin the character's backstory and make him more of an anti-hero rather than a bad guy. After that, he'll appear in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake with Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe.