Robin Williams: 11 Movies Streaming on HBO Max Right Now

Today, Robin Williams fans from around the world are celebrating what would have been the actor's 69th birthday, and there are 11 movies streaming on HBO Max right now to help. Williams was a beloved comedian and actor who appeared in some of the most classic comedies of all-time. He also appeared in a number of phenomena drama films, as well.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Williams was nominated for four Oscars, and won one for Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting. He also won two Primetime Emmy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Grammys. In August 2014, Williams took his own life at his home in Paradise Cay, California. He was 63 years old at the time of his death. Now, on his birthday, fans have been sharing memorials of him on social media, and reliving some of his finest performances. Scroll down to see which Williams films you can watch right now with an HBO Max subscription.