Robin Williams Fans Pay Tribute to Comedian on What Would Be His 69th Birthday
Fans are continuing to mourn the loss of Robin Williams nearly six years after his death. On Tuesday, to mark what would have been his 69th birthday, fans of the late comedian flocked to social media to share tributes to Williams, many reflecting on his lasting legacy.
Williams passed away on August 11, 2014, by suicide at his home in California. He was 63. The Oscar winner, two-time Emmy winner, and seven-time Golden Globe winner had struggled with addiction and mental health issues for decades and suffered from Lewy body dementia. His death had notably shocked the entertainment world as well as fans, and Robins has remained a fixture in the public consciousness ever since, with numerous tributes and memorials arising for Williams in the years since his death.
In 2018, HBO aired the documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which traced his career and gave a fresh look at his personality both on stage and off through his close friends and colleagues. Author David Itzkoff also published a biography of Williams titled Robin, which traced the rise of his career. Williams' absence was also heavily felt following the debut of Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, a story in which Robins had portrayed the Genie in the original film in 1992.
Fans, of course, have continued to pay their respects as well, and Tuesday was no different. In a somber celebration of Williams' life and legacy, many took to Twitter to recall the impact he had on them and the entertainment industry. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying tribute to the late actor.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
Robin Williams would be 69 today, such an amazing talent but tortured soul!
"I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless and they don’t want anyone else to feel like that" - #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/EYoBa01rZi— Keith Mahon (@MrKeithMahon) July 21, 2020
Happy Birthday #RobinWilliams
May your memory be honored and your words be lived by.... pic.twitter.com/1xPPcjRrx4— Sami Cuda🍍✌🖤 (@Samicuda) July 21, 2020
Remembering The Late and Great #RobinWilliams
Happy 69th Birthday Mr. Williams 🎂🎈🎉
Good Will Hunting (1997) “Your move chief.”pic.twitter.com/MZO6Td1SoV— 𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩 🇺🇸 (@AngelWest) July 21, 2020
remembering #RobinWilliams and his beautiful soul today. he would have been 69.
rest peacefully. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/WAUISJKIMy— jumanji drums pussy (@mamaztheguru) July 21, 2020
The world misses this man. Still such a shock 6 years later. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/YuCE0u68nV— Josh White (@jjwhitetv) July 21, 2020
Missing my hero #RobinWilliams on what would have been his 69th birthday. You know he would have had a field day with that.
Rest in peace, Robin ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VlfIsEkSLf— Dan Emerson 😷 (@dscapp) July 21, 2020
Seeing him on film and television was one thing, but man was seeing his stand up specials something else. Still gets me whenever I revisit them.
And to celebrate this man's birthday, here's #RobinWilliams on golf. 🏌🏻♂️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/dlcbOroOgD— Landon O'Leary (@LandonOLeary) July 21, 2020
#RobinWilliams Remembering the sweet soul that would have been 69 years young today. pic.twitter.com/a0551f42QW— Kevin G Shinnick (@shinnick_g) July 21, 2020
A pure genius & probably the funniest man I ever saw. My own wee tribute... sadly missed and utterly irreplaceable. Happy Birthday Mr Williams. pic.twitter.com/CKLtxeMeMc— John Crawford (@DruMMerFeLLow) July 21, 2020
As a child he brought my favorite character to life as Popeye. He and Shelly Duvall made magic for little me and I still get the same tingles when I watch that movie every so often. He also floored me as the tortured Sy in One Hour Photo. I hope you're in perfect peace now Robin! pic.twitter.com/LeeIiQp1pX— Cashapp Tipjar: $MichaelNYC1 (@GillettTheBest) July 21, 2020
Robin Williams' exuberant personality has filled my house with laughter since I was a little girl. The characters he created have become a part of me. Mrs. Doubtfire's voice comes out when I greet a friend, the Genie's songs lift my spirits, & Peter Pan reminds to keep dreaming. pic.twitter.com/T9HjKwJ3gz— LibbyBeth (@LibertyBelle89) July 21, 2020
Happy birthday #RobinWilliams— Hermiona♉️ (@Fenty_Mina) July 21, 2020
You will be forever loved and missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yuSnp33AN7
My favorite actor of all time. Oh how I miss Robin Williams, who would have been 69 today.
He could make you cry and make you cry-laugh.
Tonight, I'll be watching my favorite film Dead Poets Society. #RobinWilliams #WhatWillYourVerseBe pic.twitter.com/Dta0ecxkBT— Ryan Northcott (@ryannorthcott) July 21, 2020
I hope this is what I see if I make to to Heaven. Happy Birthday #RobinWilliams. You are sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/byT0qPYGsE— Sarah Cortez (@Sarah__Cortez) July 21, 2020