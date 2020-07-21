Robin Williams Fans Pay Tribute to Comedian on What Would Be His 69th Birthday

Fans are continuing to mourn the loss of Robin Williams nearly six years after his death. On Tuesday, to mark what would have been his 69th birthday, fans of the late comedian flocked to social media to share tributes to Williams, many reflecting on his lasting legacy.

Williams passed away on August 11, 2014, by suicide at his home in California. He was 63. The Oscar winner, two-time Emmy winner, and seven-time Golden Globe winner had struggled with addiction and mental health issues for decades and suffered from Lewy body dementia. His death had notably shocked the entertainment world as well as fans, and Robins has remained a fixture in the public consciousness ever since, with numerous tributes and memorials arising for Williams in the years since his death.

In 2018, HBO aired the documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which traced his career and gave a fresh look at his personality both on stage and off through his close friends and colleagues. Author David Itzkoff also published a biography of Williams titled Robin, which traced the rise of his career. Williams' absence was also heavily felt following the debut of Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, a story in which Robins had portrayed the Genie in the original film in 1992.

Fans, of course, have continued to pay their respects as well, and Tuesday was no different. In a somber celebration of Williams' life and legacy, many took to Twitter to recall the impact he had on them and the entertainment industry. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying tribute to the late actor.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.