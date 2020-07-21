Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Is Celebrating His Birthday in an Incredible Way

The daughter of Robin Williams is using her late father's birthday to raise money for a good cause. Zelda Williams took to Twitter on Tuesday to help raise money for the homeless on what would have been her late father's 69th birthday.

Williams called on her father's fans to donate $69.69 to homeless shelters in honor of his birthday as a means to celebrate both him and "that glorious number." She also promised that she'd be doing the same with "as many local homeless shelters" as she can. Her father was an advocate fort he homeless years, which included his work with the Comic Relief charity. While acknowledging that not everyone has the means to join her, she still wished everyone a "hearty, immature" laugh thanks to her father's legendary sense of humor.

Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️ — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

Fans were already posting their remembering Robin Williams across social media celebrating his birthday, who committed suicide back in August of 2014 at the age of 63. In May 2014, he was incorrectly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, though he did suffer from Lewy body dementia, an incurable brain disorder that includes possible suicide is one of its side effects.

Last year, Zelda Williams had also asked fans to give time to charitable causes, including homeless shelters, in her father's name. "Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around. And creatively swear a lot," she wrote. "Every time you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he's giggling with you... or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings."

He got his start as a standup comedian, and his unique sense of humor and manic delivery propelled him to acting both on TV and feature films. He'd go on to be nominated for four Academy Awards, eventually winning for his supporting role in Good Will Hunting. He was also a seven-time Emmy nominee, eventually winning two, as well as took home seven Golden Globe awards. He also struggled with addiction and mental health issues for decades. News of his passing shocked fans and his former colleagues alike.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).