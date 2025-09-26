‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Won’t Return for New Movie

Even though a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie has not officially been confirmed, one star has already been confirmed not to appear in it.

Keira Knightley tells PEOPLE that she has moved on from the pirate’s life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There have been rumors that Disney is considering a reboot or revival of the fan-favorite fantasy film series, but when asked if there have been any recent talks of a potential new film, the actress admitted, “There haven’t. I actually just heard that for the first time just then, so there you go, but no, there are no conversations.”

(Photo by ShowBizIreland.com/Getty Images)

The most recent Pirates film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017; while some stars, such as Orlando Bloom, have expressed interest in doing another film, Knightley doesn’t feel the same way.

“You know, I think my pirating days are over,” she shared. “I think I definitely spent many years doing that and, you know, it was amazing and I’m very pleased to have been a part of that, but I suspect that my swashbuckling days are done… but I do look quite swashbuckling tonight!”

Knightley starred as Elizabeth Swann/Turner in the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films and returned for the fifth film in a brief non-speaking role. While things could always change for her if a sixth film is ever confirmed, fans shouldn’t expect Elizabeth to return.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

As for Bloom, who starred as Will Turner Jr. in the first three films, he shared with fans at Fan Expo Chicago in August that, “Everything is in the writing,” in regards to another film. “Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely… I’m sure there’s a way to create something,” he said during a panel, via Entertainment Weekly. “I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is still beloved to this day, and as Bloom wants to do another, Johnny Depp has also been keeping the franchise alive by dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow on numerous occasions, such as visiting kids in a hospital or surprising guests at Disney. Whether or not a new film will eventually be confirmed is unknown, but all five films are streaming now on Disney+.