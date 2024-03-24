Big 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot Update Surfaces

The Pirates of the Caribbean reboot will reportedly begin filming in next year, and will be shot in Australia and Vancouver, Canada. Fans have been waiting years for this movie, and updates have been few and far between. Finally, these details were reported this weekend by The Cinemaholic.

The Pirates of the Caribbean reboot is co-written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, and is now finally on the path to production. The story will reportedly follow a whole new cast of characters, centering around a Black woman protagonist named Anne. It will focus on a younger crew's hunt for hidden treasure rather than revisiting characters like Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Elizabeth Swann(Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom). The new cast has not been announced yet, nor has the director.

RUMOR: Ayo Edebiri Eyed To Star In New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie https://t.co/674v1wL0Fn — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) February 4, 2024

There are rumors about those roles that can't be taken too seriously yet. Actress and comedian Ayo Edebiri is reportedly under consideration to play Anne, but that won't be confirmed for some time. Choosing a director is more pressing, and rumors say that Joachim Rønning in the frontrunner there. Rønning co-directed the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, and he is currently working on another belated sequel in a major franchise – Tron: Ares. As for Edebiri, she is best known to most viewers for her role as Sydney on The Bear, but she has plenty of other credits as a writer and actor that make her a great fit for this series.

The new movie will center around Anne as opposed to characters from previous films, but that does not mean previous stars won't make some appearances. In particular, reports up to this point indicate that the writers and studio executives have agonized over whether to invite Depp to make an appearance. Other stars like Bloom, Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Kevin McNally or others could go a long way in drawing fans in for a new adventure.

Pirates of the Caribbean was first created as a theme park attraction at Walt Disney theme parks, and the movies came much later. The runaway success of the franchise was a surprise to many, but the wind in its sails slowed and stopped in 2017. The story has been episodic to this point, making it easy to change focus to a new cast. However, if other revival films are any indication, this movie will need plenty of callbacks to the older films to appease long-time fans.

At the time of this writing, all five Pirates of the Caribbean films are available to stream on Disney+. The new movie is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in 2025. There is no projeected release date yet.