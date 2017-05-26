Pirates Of The Caribbean: Geoffrey Rush On Playing Barbosa

Geoffrey Rush first transformed into the beloved role of Captain Hector Barbosa for a brief appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. That was in 2006. More than 10 years later, he has earned a huge role in the franchise’s fifth installment.

With Rush returning to the role of Barbosa for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the actor is having as much fun as ever. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Rush shared the details of his experience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked about his experience this time around, Rush simply says it was “as enjoyable” as ever.

UP NEXT: Baywatch & Pirates To Dominate Box Office

“The characters are very resilient,” Rush said. “I think the way you can perceive a character, you try to and find as many imaginative adjectives as you can to kind of, “What are the dimensions?” and “What are the what-if’s about where and what this character can achieve?” Particularly with Johnny [Depp] at the center of it. He’s a universal pirate that everyone seems to aspire towards the qualities that he’s got but none of them are predictable or seereotypes of pirate lure. He’s as much a hero as he is seemingly some kind of idiot.”

As for whether or not there will be another Pirates film (with or without Rush), the actor can’t say — only because he doesn’t know.

“I really don’t know,” Rush said. “We never find out until… In the cycle of the 15 years I think I found out about this one maybe a year before we shot.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise helped make the post-credits scene popular when Curse of the Black Pearl was released in the year 2003. After the credits of the first film, Jack the Monkey was seen running back toward the cursed treasure, picking up a piece of the gold.

Each of the Pirates films after that also contained a post-credits scene, but the moment that wrapped up At World’s End was easily the most memorable. This was where the audience learned Will and Elizabeth had a son, which proved to be a vital piece of info for this film.

Check out PopCulture.com’s review of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales!

Photo Credit: Disney