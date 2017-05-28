Javier Bardem On If Captain Salazar Could Beat Anton Chigurh

The latest film in Disney’s popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is finally in theaters, where it’s expected to dominate the box office during its opening weekend.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is being heralded for its back-to-basics approach while wrapping up some loose ends from the previous franchise, with beloved faces returning to the new installment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But the film’s villain Captain Salazar makes a menacing impression, proving himself a formidable foe even in his appearances in the trailers. Actor Javier Bardem, who portrays the pirate-hating Salazar in the new film, spoke to PopCulture.com about his new role in the franchise and how it stacks up to one of the most dangerous villains he’s ever played.

When asked who would win in a fight between Captain Salazar and Anton Chigurh from No Country For Old Men, Bardem was taken aback.

“Oh my god, I don’t want to see that battle,” Bardem said. “[Chigurh] doesn’t have any empathy about anything, he doesn’t feel. [Salazar] feels. He’s enraged. And rage blinds you. Anton Chigurh doesn’t have anything to feel for. So, Anton.”

REVIEW: Pirates of the Caribbean Gets New Life in ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’

Bardem blew up in Hollywood after portraying Chigurh in the Coen Brothers’ film, based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name. Chigurh was a hitman with a twisted moral code, brandishing a cattle gun to quickly eliminate his unsuspecting prey.

The actor went on to play the villain in Sam Mendes’ James Bond flick Skyfall, earning acclaim for his portrayal of Raoul Silva. He certainly has an imposing demeanor well suited for villainy as well as a charisma that captivates whenever he’s on screen, which is probably why he was recently cast as Frankenstein’s Monster in Universal’s new Dark Universe franchise.

But for now, Bardem fans can catch his latest antagonistic role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in theaters now.

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea — notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is directed by Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg, and stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, Kaya Scodelario, David Wenham Brenton Thwaites Golshifteh Farahani, Stephen Graham Goran D. Kleut, Kevin McNally, Jessica Green, Martin Klebba, and Nico Cortez.

MORE PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES NEWS:

Photo Credit: Disney