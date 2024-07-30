Paramount is bringing a new round of scares this coming Halloween season. The iconic movie studio has announced Paramount Scares Vol. 2, a collection of fan-favorite horror/thriller films, will be available to own starting Oct. 1.

Paramount Scares Vol. 2 features four classic Paramount movies: Brad Pitt's zombie epic World War Z, 1981's Friday the 13th Part 2, modern cult hit Orphan: First Kill, and '90s action-thriller Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell as a man desperate to find his missing wife whom he believes to have been abducted by a sadistic semi-truck driver.

(Photo: 'Paramount Scares Vol. 2' Box Art - Paramount Pictures)

Each film in the 8-disc collection has been newly remastered and is presented on both 4K Ultra HD Disc and on Blu-ray™ in an individual case and special sleeve exclusive to the set, all housed in a premium box with original artwork. Paramount Scares Vol. 2 also includes more than 2.5 hours of bonus content, the unrated version of World War Z, access to a Digital copy of each film, and these exclusive collectible items:

Full-size FANGORIA magazine produced specifically for this release with new and classic articles about the films

Four unique iron-on patches representing each film

A domed Paramount Scares logo sticker

A new Paramount Scares glow-in-the-dark enamel pin

Limited-edition poster by acclaimed artist Orlando "Mexifunk" Arocena

(Photo: 'Paramount Scares Vol. 2.' Unboxed - Paramount Pictures)

Paramount Scares Vol. 1, was released in October 2023 and featured Rosemary's Baby, Pet Sematary (1989), Smile, and Crawl, as well as a mysterious "secret" movie that was later revealed to be Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Johnny Depp.

Horror fans can pick up Paramount Scares Vol. 1 right now through Amazon by clicking here, and preorder Paramount Scares Vol. 2, also from Amazon, by clicking here.