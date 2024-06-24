'Nosferatu' Remake: 2024 Horror Film Drops Terrifying Teaser Trailer

Nosferatu is nigh... and now we have the film's terrifying first footage. The 2024 vampire film — which is more of a new adaptation rather than a remake — has just dropped its first teaser trailer, which horror fans can check out below!

The new movie is written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, with Bill Skarsgård portraying Count Orlock, AKA Nosferatu. An official synopsis of Nosferatu reads: "Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

In a 2023 interview with Empire, Eggers spoke briefly about the movie, saying of Skarsgård's performance, "I'll say that Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just ... he's not there."

The cast of Nosferatu is rounded out by Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe.

Eggers' Nosferatu is the second remake of the original 1922 film, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which was written by Henrik Galeen and directed by F. W. Murnau, following Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre in 1979. Notably, the original film is an "unauthorized and unofficial" adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula.

Nosferatu is scheduled to be released on Dec. 25, 2024, by Focus Features domestically and Universal Pictures internationally.