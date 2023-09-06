'Paramount Scares Vol. 1' Announced, Features Mysterious 'Secret' Horror Movie

Halloween season has arrived, and scary movie fans are already preparing for several fright-filled weeks of spooky movies. Anyone looking to add more horror to their personal collections will be excited to learn about Paramount Scares Vol. 1, a collection of some of Paramount Pictures' most notable films. Fans will get Rosemary's Baby, Pet Sematary (1989), Smile, Crawl, a mysterious "secret" movie that will not be revealed but is a surprise for horror fans who pick up the collection when it's released on Oct. 24.

"Fans can plumb the depths of the horror genre with this collectible box set featuring five unforgettable movies, all in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD, along with over four hours of legacy special features and exclusive collectible items," reads a press release about Paramount Scares Vol 1. Additionally, the films will be "housed in deluxe packaging," and are "presented in a special sleeve with artwork exclusive to the collection." The press release continues, "The Paramount Scares Vol. 1 Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD Box Set also boasts collectible items, including an exclusive, full-size Fangoria magazine produced especially for the release. This special edition of the celebrated publication — 'first in fright' since 1979 — features a curated selection of new and classic articles from the magazine's archives. The set also includes a Paramount Scares enamel pin, unique stickers, and access to a Digital copy of each film."

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD, Rosemary's Baby is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. With groundbreaking camerawork and bone-chilling suspense, the film is known for giving birth to the modern thriller. Featuring extraordinary performances — including Ruth Gordon in an Oscar-winning role as an eccentric neighbor — the film has long received extensive critical praise, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest horror films of all time.

Pet Sematary is based on Stephen King's iconic bestseller book of the same name and was written for the screen by the internationally renowned author himself. Directed by Mary Lambert, Pet Sematary thrilled and electrified audiences upon its release in 1989, earning more than $57 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing horror film of the time. The film also sparked a sequel, a remake, and a forthcoming prequel.

Crawl was released in 2019, and was directed by Alexandre Aja, with iconic horror filmmaker Sam Raimi serving as producer. This "unexpected and suspense-filled creature feature took audiences and critics by storm with its story of a father and daughter trying to survive a hurricane beneath a house filling with water...and alligators." Crawl was a big hit, generating over $90 million worldwide, against a budget of $13 million.

Smile is the most recent film in the collection, just debuting in theaters last year. "This terrifying and inventive film from writer and director Parker Finn became a true horror phenomenon, earning more than $217 million at the global box office and becoming the #1 original horror movie of 2022." Finn is currently developing a sequel and is set to return as director.

Finally, have essentially no details about the "mystery title," aside from the following: "Delivering even more suspense and surprise, the fifth film in the box set is a secret. The fan-favorite movie makes its 4K Ultra HD debut with the release of this collection." We also know that the film is "rated R for graphic bloody violence," so it's anyone's guess as to what terrors await within the Paramount Scares Vol. 1 collection!