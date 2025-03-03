Making sure to include his number one supporter, Kieran Culkin called out his wife, Jazz Charton, during his hilariously candid Oscars acceptance speech.

While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in A Real Pain, Culkin recalled his wife telling him she should give him a third child after he won an Emmy in 2024. That same night, she stated she would give him a fourth child if he won an Oscar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

“I held my hand out, and she shook it,” Culkin said. He then referred to Charton as “the love of my life… ye of little faith.”

“No pressure,” he continued. “But let’s get cracking on those kids.”

Charton was then seen cracking up laughing amid the speech.

The couple has been married since 2013 and currently has two children: a daughter born in 2019 and a son born in 2021. Culkin’s Succession co-star Sarah Snook is also the godmother to their son.