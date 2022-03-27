Oscars 2022: How to Watch This Year’s Academy Awards

Whether you have cable, satellite, a skinny TV bundle or just a handful of streaming services, odds are you will be able to watch the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night. The award show will be broadcast and live-streamed on Sunday, March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET, with a pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the show.

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast by ABC this year, so the simplest way to watch is to tune into your local ABC broadcast. This can be done with a digital receiver or a cable box. If you have a “skinny TV bundle” or a streaming service that includes TV, it likely includes a live stream of your local ABC-affiliated network as well. Check Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV for this feature.

If none of this works out for you, the Oscars will actually be streaming for free on the ABC website as well! You’ll need to sign in with credentials from a cable package or pay-TV subscription in order to watch, and of course, this is not the simplest set-up to watch on a big TV with multiple people. However, a simple HDMI cable with the right laptop could get the job done.

If you can’t find your way into any of these options, remember that the streaming services mentioned above typically have a free trial period. Even if you’ve used this option on one of them before, you likely haven’t exhausted them all. A live event like this might be the perfect opportunity.

Hulu + Live TV is available here with a 7-day free trial which can be canceled at any time. After that, the subscription costs $69.99 per month, while an upgraded version with no ads costs $75.99 per month. These both come with Disney+ and ESPN+ included, while the live TV features can practically replace a cable subscription in many cases.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV’s free trial is also 7 days long, but afterward, it’s a bit cheaper at $64.99 per month. This one does not have an ad-free upgrade, but it has its own perks and features that many users prefer, including unlimited DVR storage.

Finally, FuboTV’s free trial — available here — is 7 days long as well, though the service sometimes extends it to two full weeks ahead of special events. It doesn’t appear that there’s a promotion like that going on right now. After the trial, FuboTV costs $59.99 per month, with a huge range of add-ons and options that can alter the price from there.

The 2022 Oscars broadcast begins live at 8 p.m. ET, with a pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Catch the show on ABC or the ABC livestream.