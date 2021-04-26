Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture

✖

The 93rd Academy Awards ended with _ winning the prize for Best Picture, ending a long and strange awards season that was changed by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 awards season was longer than any in recent memory, with this year's Oscars covering an eligibility period that stretched to Feb. 28. The night was marked with several impressive moments.

Still, the final tally gave Best Picture to Nomadland. It's a choice that many expected but came at a surprising time in the show compared to prior years. Still, Chloe Zhao's work was appreciated throughout the night and it was a well-earned victory. Frances McDormand also made sure to press fans to go to the biggest theater they can, with friends, in order to see the movie.

The Best Picture Oscar field this year included Promising Young Woman, Mank, Judas and the Black Massiah, Minari, The Father, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Surprisingly, the ceremony included Nomadland director Chloe Zhao winning Best Director earlier than usual, as that award is typically held back until late in the night. Zhao became just the second woman to win the award and the first woman of color to win.

The awards were surprisingly well distributed Sunday night, with very few multi-award-winners. The acting field winners included Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Massiah and Youn Yuh-jung for Minari. Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell won Best Original Screenplay while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father.

Pixar's Soul took home Best Animated Feature Film, while Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round won Best International Feature Film. My Octopus Teacher won Best Documentary Feature, while Colette won the Best Documentary Short Subject award. The live-action film Two Distant Strangers and the animated If Anything Happens I Love You won the short film awards.

Sound of Metal won Best Sound while Mank took home Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won both Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design. Christopher Nolan's Tenet won Best Visual Effects.