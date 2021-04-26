Oscars 2021 Fans Lose Their Minds After Bizarre Ending

Sunday marked the biggest night in Hollywood, but the glamorous 2021 Oscars ceremony ultimately ended with a major disappointment for viewers after the Best Actor category closed out the night with Anthony Hopkins taking home the award. As a presenter and last year's winner in the category Joaquin Phoenix opened the envelope and read the winner's name, social media erupted with disbelief when Hopkins took home the Oscar instead of Chadwick Boseman.

When the ceremony kicked off the award for Best Original Screenplay, which ultimately went to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, it had largely been believed that the Best Actor in a Leady Role category was moved to the final category of the night, a spot otherwise reserved for Best Picture, because Boseman was going to win. Before the Oscars, Boseman had already posthumously beaten out his fellow nominees, including Hopkins, at both the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. He earned rave reviews for his final performance as Levee, a gifted but troubled trumpet player, in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The Best Actor Oscar, ultimately being handed to Hopkins, who was not in attendance, immediately ignited debate on social media. As Phoenix accepted the award on Hopkins' behalf, viewers tuned into the hours-long broadcast took to Twitter to air their grievances. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say about the major upset that ended the night.