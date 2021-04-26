Oscars 2021 Winners: Full List
The biggest night in Hollywood is here, and fans across the world are clamoring to see if their favorite films won big at 93rd Academy Awards. The Oscars 2021 ceremony had initially been slated to take place on February 28, though that date was pushed back to April 25, expanding this year's eligibility period, with film-lovers now having spent months wondering who will take home the Oscar for best picture as well as the awards in the numerous other categories.
Nominations for this year's ceremony were announced back on March 15, with Netflix scoring some major nods for David Fincher's Mank. The film led with a total of 10 nominations, including nods for best director, best actor (Gary Oldman) and best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), in addition to best picture. Following behind with six nominations each were The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Meanwhile, history was made in the best director category, where two women – Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), who is also the first woman of Asian descent nominated, and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) – were nominated for the first time ever.
This year's ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. ET live from Los Angeles' Union Station and the Dolby Theatre and marked the third year in a row the awards show has gone without a host. Who won big at the 93rd Academy Awards, honoring the best films of 2020 and early 2021? Check out the list of Oscars winners (in bold) and nominees below, and keep checking back for the latest winners!
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Music (Original Song)
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet