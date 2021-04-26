Oscars 2021 Winners: Full List

✖

The biggest night in Hollywood is here, and fans across the world are clamoring to see if their favorite films won big at 93rd Academy Awards. The Oscars 2021 ceremony had initially been slated to take place on February 28, though that date was pushed back to April 25, expanding this year's eligibility period, with film-lovers now having spent months wondering who will take home the Oscar for best picture as well as the awards in the numerous other categories.

Nominations for this year's ceremony were announced back on March 15, with Netflix scoring some major nods for David Fincher's Mank. The film led with a total of 10 nominations, including nods for best director, best actor (Gary Oldman) and best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried), in addition to best picture. Following behind with six nominations each were The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Meanwhile, history was made in the best director category, where two women – Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), who is also the first woman of Asian descent nominated, and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) – were nominated for the first time ever.

This year's ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. ET live from Los Angeles' Union Station and the Dolby Theatre and marked the third year in a row the awards show has gone without a host. Who won big at the 93rd Academy Awards, honoring the best films of 2020 and early 2021? Check out the list of Oscars winners (in bold) and nominees below, and keep checking back for the latest winners!

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Music (Original Song)

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet