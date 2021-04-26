Oscars 2021 Viewers Stunned After Chadwick Boseman Wasn't Named 'Best Actor'

✖

The 2021 Oscars closed out with the award for Best Actor, something that seemed like a lock for late actor Chadwick Boseman. It also seemed like the show had set the final award up as a tribute to the late Black Panther star. But then Joaquin Phoenix announced Anthony Hopkins as the winner for The Father, leading to the Internet's collective jaws to drop.

Boseman's turn in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom had been collecting awards across the season, acting as a tribute to the late actor who died shockingly due to cancer. So most were convinced that Boseman would easily walk away with the Oscar. That did not happen, leaving pretty much everybody stunned.

Me when Chadwick Boseman didn't win for Best Actor#Oscars

pic.twitter.com/EjFYg1wqA1 — Siobhain (@summer0001) April 26, 2021

"Yeah the 'let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman' really backfired," writer Mike Ryan posted on Twitter. "Holy s— Anthony Hopkins beating the late Chadwick Boseman AND Riz Ahmed AND Steven Yeun for Best Actor is just some go home with your heart in your belly stuff. What is even happening," CNN columnist Jeff Yang added.

This is developing...